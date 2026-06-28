Portugal Boss Makes Feelings Clear on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Comparison Amid Workload Concerns

Portugal's coach has addressed the growing debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup knockout stage.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has brushed aside concerns about Cristiano Ronaldo's workload, stating that the veteran forward is "mentally and physically" prepared to play every minute of the team's World Cup campaign.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, played the full 90 minutes in Portugal's 0-0 draw against Colombia on Saturday, meaning he has been on the pitch for all 270 minutes of their Group K matches.

The draw saw Portugal finish as runners-up, setting up a round-of-32 clash with Croatia in Toronto this Thursday.

Portugal Coach Avoids Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo to Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi

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Despite a quiet performance from the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, Martinez rejected the idea that Ronaldo should have been rested, unlike other star forwards such as Argentina's Lionel Messi and Norway's Erling Haaland, who were given breaks in their final group games.

"We don't compare with other players of other teams," Martinez stated when questioned about the decision, as quoted by ESPN. "That would be childish."

The coach emphasised Ronaldo's unique qualities and conditioning, suggesting that his on-field presence is about more than just physical exertion.

"Cristiano is used to being in the right place at the right time," Martinez explained. "It's more a question of mentally being strong and always being disciplined in position and always opening space in our attacking patterns. It's not an issue for Cristiano to play 90 minutes."

However, Martinez did not rule out future changes, noting that decisions are made on a game-by-game basis.

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"Maybe the next game we need to make a change, but that's like any other player," he added. "We have used 21 outfield players, so we do share the minutes."

The manager highlighted the data-driven approach his staff uses to manage player fitness. "We monitor all the information we get in games, what we do in training games and there is always an opportunity to make changes," he said.

"Different positions have different needs... all of the data we collect is very important in helping us make those decisions."

By not winning their group, Portugal now faces a tougher path that could include a potential round-of-16 showdown with Euro 2024 champions Spain.

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Despite this, Martinez remains focused on the knockout stage, viewing the group phase as a necessary preparation period.

"Now it's time to adjust, improve, and steer the matches where we want them, with more possession and better control," he said.