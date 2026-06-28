Africa's Leading World Cup Goalscorers as Messi Breaks All-Time Record

Discover the leading scorers at the World Cup from Africa even as Argentina legend Lionel Messi continues to make history.

Lionel Messi officially became the World Cup's leading all-time top scorer as he continued his blistering form in North America. The former Barcelona magician netted a sensational hat-trick in Argentina's opener against Algeria, securing a 3-0 win and getting the defending champions off to a perfect start in their bid to defend the title. Then, the soon-to-be 39-year-old veteran rolled back the years as the Albiceleste continued in their winning ways in their second game against Austria.

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Messi's Blistering Start Continues

Messi would miss an early penalty, but that didn't stop him from stealing the headlines as ever. He put Argentina in the lead in the 38th minute, neatly slotting home after ghosting into the box in traditional fashion. Late on, he added a second to seal a 2-0 win, his fifth goal in just two games at the 2026 showpiece, taking his tally to a whopping 18 overall, two clear of Miroslav Klose.

The bookies have since slashed odds on Argentina defending their title. They headed into the tournament at odds of 10/1 to defend their title, but following back-to-back wins and the blistering form of their talisman, those odds have been sliced dramatically. That is precisely where an expected value calculator becomes essential. Anyone who backed Argentina at 10/1 before a ball was kicked is already sitting pretty, but for those yet to get involved, the calculator offers a crucial reality check — determining whether the new odds still represent genuine value or whether Messi's brilliance has already been fully priced in by a market that moves fast when it smells a champion.

But now that Messi is in a league of his own, the World Cup's undisputed outright top goalscorer, it got us thinking, which African players have scored the most goals at the greatest show on earth? Let's take a look.

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Asamoah Gyan - Six

No African player in World Cup history has scored more goals than talismanic Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan. The former Sunderland man hit six goals across three different tournaments, with the highlight being the Black Stars' famed run to the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010.

The first of the set came in 2006 as Gyan struck the opener in a 2-0 win against the Czech Republic in Germany. But it was four years later that he would truly make his mark, netting a slew of crucial goals as his beloved Ghana came within the width of a crossbar of becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Firstly, he netted the only goal of the game as the Black Stars downed Serbia to kick off their campaign. He was then on song again, netting the equalizer as his side claimed a crucial 1-1 draw with Australia. Then, he would score a stunning winner in the 2-1 victory against the United States in the round of 16.

But perhaps the most crucial moment throughout Gyan's career wasn't the goals he scored, but the one that got away. Deep into added time at the end of extra time in the quarterfinals against Uruguay, Ghana were handed a golden opportunity to seal their spot in the semifinals with the last kick of the game after being awarded a penalty for Luis Suarez's infamous goal-line handball. Gyan stepped up and smashed his penalty against the crossbar, with the final whistle blowing before the ball had even hit the ground. His side would go on to lose the resulting penalty shootout.

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Two further goals followed in Brazil in 2014, firstly against Germany and then against Portugal. But it's that missed penalty that he will always be remembered for.

Roger Milla - Five

Roger Milla's dancing hips took the world by storm back at Italia '90. He was a 38-year-old veteran leading the line for Cameroon that summer, and very little was expected from a man at an age when most people would already be retired. Unbothered by that, however, the former Montpellier man immediately got to work.

The veteran scored four goals for the Indomitable Lions at the tournament, a feat made all the more unbelievable considering he didn't start a single game. All of his goals came from the substitute bench. He netted twice off the bench in the 2-1 victory against Romania to help his underdog team reach the second round. Then, he netted two extra-time goals against Colombia to secure a scarcely believable quarterfinal berth. The goals made him the World Cup's oldest goalscorer at the time.