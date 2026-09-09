Advertisement

National Sevens Circuit: What KCB Need to Be Crowned Champions Again as Christie 7s Pools are Revealed

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:29 - 09 September 2026
KCB and Kabras are the title contenders heading into Christie Sevens. Image: KCB RFC
The bankers head into the final leg enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Kabras Sugar but what must they do to retain their SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title?
Advertisement

KCB RFC are in prime position to retain their SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title heading into the final leg, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi from September 12-13.

Advertisement

The bankers have been in great form during the season, winning three of the five legs played so far, putting them ahead of closest rivals Kabras Sugar by six points.

Heading into the final round, Andrew Amonde’s side have 98 points from five legs, six more than Kabras, who will be hoping to spoil their party at Christie.

With third-placed Menengai Oilers on 75 points, only KCB and Kabras can win the overall title as the maximum the Nakuru-based side can get is 97 points.

Advertisement

Therefore, heading into Christie, KCB need to finish at least third to retain their overall crown as that would give them a maximum of 115 points while the maximum Kabras can get is 114 if they lift the title in Nairobi this weekend.

Christie Sevens Pools Announced

To get there, KCB will need a flawless group stage campaign and they have been grouped in Pool A for Christie Sevens against Kenya Harlequin, MMUST Rugby and Club Afrique.

Kabras are in Pool B alongside KU Black Blad, NYS Spades and Mean Machine, while in Pool C, Menengai Oilers will square it out with Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos and Kisumu RFC. In Pool D, Daystar Falcons, Mwamba RFC, Embu RFC and Impala RFC will square it out.

Advertisement

Besides the overall trophy, the final leg also has the added incentive of increased prize money from tournament sponsors SportPesa as the winners of the overall title will be awarded Ksh300,000 while Ksh150,000 goes to the second-placed team and Ksh100,000 for third.

This is besides the Ksh150,000 that will go to the winners of Christie, Ksh75,000 for second place and Ksh40,000 for third place. It means if one team wins both Christie and the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, they will take home Ksh450,000 this weekend.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Pulse Bombs with Mongers' captain, Robin Phillip Odrua
Rugby
30.08.2023
Pulse Bombs with Mongers' captain, Robin Phillip Odrua
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
FKF President Faces Ksh8 Billion Budget Row as Seven NEC Members Raise Key Issues Ahead of AGM
Football
09.09.2026
FKF President Faces Ksh8 Billion Budget Row as Seven NEC Members Raise Key Issues Ahead of AGM
Man United vs Sabah: Champions League Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction
Football
09.09.2026
Man United vs Sabah: Champions League Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Score Prediction
Eliud Kipchoge's Legacy Generate Sh1.49 Billion as 159 Limited-Edition Pickups Sell Out
Athletics
09.09.2026
Eliud Kipchoge's Legacy Generate Sh1.49 Billion as 159 Limited-Edition Pickups Sell Out
Revealed: How Job Ochieng Came Close to Ksh60 Million Transfer from Real Sociedad
Harambee Stars
09.09.2026
Revealed: How Job Ochieng Came Close to Ksh60 Million Transfer from Real Sociedad
National Sevens Circuit: What KCB Need to Be Crowned Champions Again as Christie 7s Pools are Revealed
Rugby
09.09.2026
National Sevens Circuit: What KCB Need to Be Crowned Champions Again as Christie 7s Pools are Revealed
Job Ochieng Pays Tribute to the Man Who Helped Make His La Liga Dream a Reality
Bet Of The Day
09.09.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Mid-Week Betting Picks Today