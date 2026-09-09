National Sevens Circuit: What KCB Need to Be Crowned Champions Again as Christie 7s Pools are Revealed
KCB RFC are in prime position to retain their SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title heading into the final leg, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi from September 12-13.
The bankers have been in great form during the season, winning three of the five legs played so far, putting them ahead of closest rivals Kabras Sugar by six points.
Heading into the final round, Andrew Amonde’s side have 98 points from five legs, six more than Kabras, who will be hoping to spoil their party at Christie.
With third-placed Menengai Oilers on 75 points, only KCB and Kabras can win the overall title as the maximum the Nakuru-based side can get is 97 points.
Therefore, heading into Christie, KCB need to finish at least third to retain their overall crown as that would give them a maximum of 115 points while the maximum Kabras can get is 114 if they lift the title in Nairobi this weekend.
Christie Sevens Pools Announced
The division two pools for the 2026 #Christie7s .#SportPesa7s #National7sCircuit #RoadToSafari7s2026 #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/1HLAFjA4QN— Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) September 8, 2026
To get there, KCB will need a flawless group stage campaign and they have been grouped in Pool A for Christie Sevens against Kenya Harlequin, MMUST Rugby and Club Afrique.
Kabras are in Pool B alongside KU Black Blad, NYS Spades and Mean Machine, while in Pool C, Menengai Oilers will square it out with Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos and Kisumu RFC. In Pool D, Daystar Falcons, Mwamba RFC, Embu RFC and Impala RFC will square it out.
Besides the overall trophy, the final leg also has the added incentive of increased prize money from tournament sponsors SportPesa as the winners of the overall title will be awarded Ksh300,000 while Ksh150,000 goes to the second-placed team and Ksh100,000 for third.
This is besides the Ksh150,000 that will go to the winners of Christie, Ksh75,000 for second place and Ksh40,000 for third place. It means if one team wins both Christie and the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, they will take home Ksh450,000 this weekend.
-
Rugby 04.04.2023Philip Kiboijana’s Dream for Ugandan Rugby
-
Rugby 31.03.2023The Banter Show: Heathens vs Kobs
-
Rugby 23.02.2023Coach Marvin Odongo's Full interview