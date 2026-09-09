National Sevens Circuit: What KCB Need to Be Crowned Champions Again as Christie 7s Pools are Revealed

The bankers head into the final leg enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Kabras Sugar but what must they do to retain their SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title?

KCB RFC are in prime position to retain their SportPesa National Sevens Circuit title heading into the final leg, the Christie Sevens in Nairobi from September 12-13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bankers have been in great form during the season, winning three of the five legs played so far, putting them ahead of closest rivals Kabras Sugar by six points.

Heading into the final round, Andrew Amonde’s side have 98 points from five legs, six more than Kabras, who will be hoping to spoil their party at Christie.

With third-placed Menengai Oilers on 75 points, only KCB and Kabras can win the overall title as the maximum the Nakuru-based side can get is 97 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Therefore, heading into Christie, KCB need to finish at least third to retain their overall crown as that would give them a maximum of 115 points while the maximum Kabras can get is 114 if they lift the title in Nairobi this weekend.

Christie Sevens Pools Announced

To get there, KCB will need a flawless group stage campaign and they have been grouped in Pool A for Christie Sevens against Kenya Harlequin, MMUST Rugby and Club Afrique.

Kabras are in Pool B alongside KU Black Blad, NYS Spades and Mean Machine, while in Pool C, Menengai Oilers will square it out with Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos and Kisumu RFC. In Pool D, Daystar Falcons, Mwamba RFC, Embu RFC and Impala RFC will square it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides the overall trophy, the final leg also has the added incentive of increased prize money from tournament sponsors SportPesa as the winners of the overall title will be awarded Ksh300,000 while Ksh150,000 goes to the second-placed team and Ksh100,000 for third.