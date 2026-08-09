Harambee Starlets Captain Takes Danish Side Closer to UEFA Champions League Qualification

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam Jereko leads her teammates out against Algeria. Image: FKF Media

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanalima Adam Jereko leads her teammates out against Algeria. Image: FKF Media

The Harambee Starlets striker has taken a major step towards helping her Danish side reach the UEFA Champions League.

Harambee Starlets skipper Mwanalima "Dogo" Jereko produced a crucial performance on Saturday, August 8, 2026, finding the net as Danish club HB Køge staged a 2-1 comeback victory against Scottish outfit Heart of Midlothian WFC.

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The win sends the Danish side through to the third and final qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The victory leaves HB Køge just two legs away from booking a spot in the competition's newly formatted 18-team league phase, formerly known as the group stage.

Comeback Victory Secured in Final Minutes

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Heart of Midlothian struck first in the 13th minute when Kayla Jardine capitalised on an early chance to put the Scottish side ahead. HB Køge, playing on home soil at the Køge Stadion, maintained pressure to mount a second-half response.

The breakthrough arrived in the 60th minute. Jereko, who operates as a forward and captain for Harambee Starlets, leapt to pull her side level, netting a decisive equaliser.

With momentum fully shifted, HB Køge pushed for the decisive goal and found it in stoppage time when substitute Mille Gejl found the back of the net in the 91st minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Draw Details for the Final Qualifying Round

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Having safely navigated the second qualifying round, HB Køge now awaits their final opponent in the qualification campaign.

The third qualifying round will feature two-legged home-and-away ties, with aggregate winners earning direct access into the lucrative 18-team UWCL league phase.

Third Qualifying Round Draw Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM EAT

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Venue: Nyon, Switzerland

Dogo’s Impact in European Football

Jereko's rise on the European stage highlights her expanding influence in women's football. After completing a permanent transfer to HB Køge from NWSL side Kansas City Current following an initial loan spell, the Kenyan international has become a focal point of Køge’s attack.

Her goal against Hearts continues a remarkable calendar year for the forward, having already anchored HB Køge to their historic KvindePokalen (Danish Women's Cup) title earlier in May.