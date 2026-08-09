Gianni Infantino Breaks Silence on Affair and Favouritism Allegations Ahead of FIFA Re-Election

Gianni Infantino has responded to fresh affair and favouritism allegations as he prepares for another FIFA presidential election.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly denied allegations that he had an affair with a UEFA employee and used his position to help secure her promotion during his tenure as the organisation’s secretary general.

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A report published by The Telegraph on Friday alleges that the Italian-Swiss lawyer, who headed UEFA’s administration from 2009 to 2016, was involved in an intimate relationship with a member of staff.

The report, which did not identify its sources, further claims that the employee received a "six-figure sum" upon leaving UEFA, as well as approximately £45,000 ($60,700) to cover tuition fees for business school.

UEFA Confirms Departure Payment

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Responding to questions from AFP, a UEFA spokesperson confirmed that "a departure payment was made to the individual in question" and that the organisation also made "the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school."

However, UEFA maintained that "the payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time." The governing body added that "such regulations have been tightened since 2016."

FIFA Rejects Allegations

A FIFA spokesperson quoted by The Telegraph said Infantino, who has been married since 2001, "strongly denies these allegations," describing them as "categorically untrue."

"Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," FIFA's statement continued. "No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Infantino's behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved."

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The claims come at a difficult period for Infantino, who is seeking re-election as FIFA president next March. The FIFA chief has recently faced criticism over a proposal to open the World Cup to private investors, a plan that has since been abandoned.