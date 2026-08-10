Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss

The Gunners are in the market for a left winger but have been told to snap up a forward whose future at Manchester United is uncertain.

Former England striker Michael Owen has suggested that Arsenal should target Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as they continue their search for a new left-sided attacker.

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After failing to secure Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Owen believes a £40 million move for Rashford would be a logical step for the Gunners.

Arsenal have returned to the transfer market for a new left winger following their unsuccessful bid for Vinicius Junior, who opted to stay with the Spanish giants. The Gunners were reportedly willing to make the Brazilian the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Now, Owen has proposed that Mikel Arteta's side should consider Rashford, who could be available for around £40 million, as a more viable option than other expensive targets like Bradley Barcola.

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Speaking to Metro, Owen explained why a move to the Emirates Stadium would benefit all parties. He highlighted Arsenal's need for a player in Rashford's position and expressed confidence that the forward would fit into their system.

Owen Endorses Potential Emirates Switch

Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United is uncertain. Image: Imago

"I didn't see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense," Owen stated. "This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker. He would fit well into Arteta's plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have."

Marcus Rashford's position at Manchester United is unclear following a season-long loan at Barcelona. The Catalan club ultimately decided against a permanent deal, instead signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

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The 28-year-old has rejoined the Red Devils for pre-season training. Owen also commented on Rashford's prospects under United manager Michael Carrick, telling Casino.org that Carrick could be the key to reviving the forward's career at the club.

"He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United," Owen said.