Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at

Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at

Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at

Noah Lyles has explained why Tate Taylor and Mia Maxwell's remarkable achievement at the World U20 Championships stands out.

Olympic 100m champion Noah Lyles has hailed American sprint prodigies Tate Taylor and Mia Maxwell after their outstanding performances at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

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Tate Taylor dominated the men’s sprint events, storming to gold in the 100m in a personal-best 9.94 seconds before completing the double with victory in the 200m in a championship-record 19.83 seconds.

On the women’s side, Maxwell matched Taylor’s feat by winning the 100m in 11.14 seconds, holding off Jamaica’s Shanoya Douglas. She completed her sprint double on Saturday with a powerful late surge in the 200m final to claim gold in a personal-best 22.37 seconds.

The remarkable performances marked the first time American athletes have swept both the men’s and women’s 100m and 200m titles at a single World U20 Championships, earning praise from Lyles for their historic achievement.

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Noah Lyles in Awe of Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell

In a post shared on his X (Twitter) handle, the four-time world 200m champion praised Taylor and Maxwell for their remarkable performances, saying their achievement was particularly impressive given the demanding nature of the competition.

He pointed out that the young sprinters had to navigate a packed programme that required them to compete multiple times within a short period, placing significant physical demands on their bodies.

Noah Lyles added that managing such a rigorous schedule while still producing winning performances in both sprint events demonstrated the exceptional talent, fitness and resilience of the two American athletes.

The world 100m bronze medallist noted that achieving such a feat at the U20 level made their accomplishment even more remarkable.

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“This double Gold that Tate Taylor and Mia Maxwell just pulled off is probably one of the hardest to do. Mostly because of how hard the schedule is. 6 races in 4 days is SOOO hard on the body. Then to do it as U20 athletes is even crazier,” he said.