Pitso Mosimane Among Candidates as SAFA Confirms Timeline for Appointing Next Bafana Bafana Coach

SAFA has outlined its roadmap for naming the next Bafana Bafana coach, with Pitso Mosimane among the leading candidates.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that celebrated coach Pitso Mosimane is a candidate to succeed Hugo Broos as the head coach of Bafana Bafana after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Safa Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke revealed to Sunday World that Pitso Mosimane has formally applied for the position.

While acknowledging Pitso Mosimane's credentials and passion, Maluleke emphasised that a thorough process will be followed, with over 80 applications received for the role.

Pitso Mosimane Applies for Bafana Bafana Role

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"I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me," Maluleke said from Monterrey, Mexico.

"We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else.

"We will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup. We need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September."

Pitso Mosimane Coaching History

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane is widely regarded as one of the most successful and tactically astute managers in African football history.

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Mosimane took his first official head coaching role with South Africa's SuperSport United in July 2001. Over a six-year tenure, he established the club as a highly competitive force in the Premier Soccer League.

After initially serving as a caretaker manager in 2006, Pitso Mosimane spent 2007 to 2010 as the vital assistant coach for the South African national team under legendary tacticians like Carlos Alberto Parreira and Joel Santana.

Following the historic 2010 FIFA World Cup on home soil, he was promoted to Bafana Bafana head coach, leading the national side until June 2012.

In late 2012, Pitso Mosimane took charge of Mamelodi Sundowns, orchestrating a historic, dominant era in South African football.

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Over an eight-year dynasty, he won five PSL league titles, two Nedbank Cups, and guided the club to its crowning achievement, the 2016 CAF Champions League title.

Pitso Mosimane secured a historic move to Cairo to manage Egyptian and African giants Al Ahly in October 2020. He experienced unprecedented success, capturing back-to-back CAF Champions League titles (2020, 2021) and two CAF Super Cups, cementing his legacy as a master tactician of the continent.

After leaving Al Ahly, Pitso Mosimane took charge of Al-Ahli Jeddah in 2022 and guided the Saudi club to the Yelo League title, securing an immediate return to the Saudi Pro League.

He then had a brief spell with UAE Pro League side Al Wahda in 2023 before returning to Saudi Arabia to manage Abha Club in 2024.