The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage is set, with African hopefuls among the teams preparing for a series of blockbuster Round of 32 clashes.

The group stage action has wrapped up brilliantly, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially whittled its field down to the final 32.

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The African nations that have advanced are South Africa, Morocco, the Ivory Coast, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In this article, Pulse Sports Kenya highlights the day-by-day guide to the Round of 32 knockout fixtures, with all kickoff times fully converted to East Africa Time (EAT).

2026 FIFA World Cup Fixtures: Complete Round of 32 Schedule in East Africa Time (EAT)

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Sunday, June 28

South Africa vs. Canada

Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, USA

The knockout phase kicks off with a highly anticipated transcontinental clash as Bafana Bafana square off against the Canucks.

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South Africa booked their spot after pulling off a crucial group-stage victory over South Korea, while Canada advanced safely as the runners-up of Group B.

Monday, June 29

Brazil vs. Japan

Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EAT

Venue: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA

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Monday's action begins with an encounter between South American powerhouse Brazil and an organised, technical Japanese side that looked sharp during their Group F campaign.

Germany vs. Paraguay

Kickoff Time: 11:30 PM EAT

Venue: Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Germany steps into the knockout rounds looking to assert their dominance after cruising through Group E. They face a resilient Paraguay side that navigated a tough path to punch their ticket to the final 32.

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Tuesday, June 30

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Kickoff Time: 04:00 AM EAT (Early Tuesday Morning)

Venue: Estadio BBVA (also known as Estadio Monterrey) in the city of Monterrey, Mexico.

The Netherlands will have their hands full trying to crack the defensive resolve of the Atlas Lions in a rematch of classic international encounters.

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Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM EAT

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, United States

Tuesday evening brings an intriguing tactical battle. Ivory Coast bring their physical and dynamic game to face a star-studded Norwegian team hungry for a deep tournament run.

Wednesday, July 1

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France vs. Sweden

Kickoff Time: 12:00 AM EAT (Midnight Tuesday/Wednesday)

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey

A pure European classic takes centre stage at midnight. Les Bleus, firing on all cylinders after a strong group finale, meet a dangerous Swedish side that always thrives as a knockout underdog.

Mexico vs. Ecuador

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Kickoff Time: 04:00 AM EAT (Early Wednesday Morning)

Venue: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico

Co-hosts Mexico return to their iconic capital fortress for what promises to be an electric, hostile environment. They face a tough, physical Ecuador team that won't be intimidated by the home crowd.

England vs. DR Congo

Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EAT

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Venue: Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, USA

The Three Lions enter the prime-time East African viewing slot against the Leopards of DR Congo. While England holds the favourite tag, DR Congo's athletic transition play makes them a prime candidate for an upset.

Belgium vs. Senegal

Kickoff Time: 11:00 PM EAT

Venue: Seattle Stadium, USA

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Another blockbuster Africa-vs-Europe matchup highlights late-Wednesday football. Senegal's tactical discipline will be thoroughly tested by Belgium's creative golden generation exports.

Thursday, July 2

USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Kickoff Time: 3:00 AM EAT (Early Thursday Morning)

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, USA

The United States continues its home-soil journey under the bright lights of the West Coast. They line up against a clinical Bosnian squad that earned its spot through gritty midfield battles.

Spain vs. Austria

Kickoff Time: 10:00 PM EAT

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California

La Roja brings its signature possession-based game to California. They will square off against an Austrian team riding a wave of emotional momentum after a dramatic, last-second group stage escape.

Friday, July 3

Portugal vs. Croatia

Kickoff Time: 02:00 AM EAT (Early Friday Morning)

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Canada

A true masterclass in midfield elegance awaits fans in the early hours of Friday. Portugal’s attacking depth goes head-to-head with a veteran Croatian core famous for turning knockout games into absolute marathons.

Switzerland vs. Algeria

Kickoff Time: 06:00 AM EAT (Early Friday Morning)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

The Rossocrociati head north to Vancouver, waiting to dismantle Algeria who clawed their way into the bracket via the third-place wild card rules.

Australia vs. Egypt

Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM EAT

Venue: Dallas Stadium, USA

Friday evening serves up a fascinating stylistic clash. The Socceroos' physical, wing-heavy approach meets the quick, high-pressing tactical game of Egypt's Pharaohs.

Saturday, July 4

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde

Kickoff Time: 01:00 EAT (Early Saturday Morning)

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The defending champions take the pitch in Miami for a massive midnight showdown. Argentina is heavily favoured, but Cabo Verde’s Blue Sharks have shown they fear no one on the grand stage.

Colombia vs. Ghana

Kickoff Time: 04:30 AM EAT (Early Saturday Morning)

Venue: Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri, USA.