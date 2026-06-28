AFCON 2027: Inside Kasarani Stadium New Pitch as Major Upgrade Continues [PHOTOS]

Major construction work continues at Kasarani Stadium as the countdown to AFCON 2027 gathers momentum.

Preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are taking shape with Kenya’s iconic Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, undergoing a massive facelift.

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A central focus of this multi-billion-shilling renovation is the complete overhaul of the main playing pitch to meet strict CAF and FIFA international standards ahead of the continental tournament.

Recent progress reports from the site show intensive ground engineering underway as contractors rush to beat strict deadlines.

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Kasarani Stadium

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Kasarani Stadium

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Kasarani Stadium: Advanced Drainage and Geotextile Layering

The foundation of the new pitch relies on a multi-layered drainage system designed to withstand heavy tropical downpours without waterlogging.

As documented in the field photos, workers have laid down a heavy-duty white geotextile membrane across the entire sub-base.

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Kasarani Stadium

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Kasarani Stadium

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This fabric acts as a filtration barrier, ensuring soil particles do not clog the subterranean drainage networks. Perforated drainage pipes are embedded into precisely excavated trenches running parallel across the field. These pipes are subsequently backfilled with graded gravel to optimise water percolation.

Kasarani Stadium: Workforce Mobilisation and Gravel Distribution

The scale of human and material mobilisation on the arena floor highlights the urgency of the project. In images shared, dozens of construction personnel equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) can be seen using wheelbarrows to methodically deposit gravel heaps over the white lining.

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Kasarani Stadium

Kasarani Stadium progress. Image source: Kasarani Stadium

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Concurrently, a massive earth-moving operation flanks the pitch periphery. Large stockpiles of sub-base stone aggregates and volcanic red soil are being prepared for the final levelling layers before the premium turf is ultimately planted.