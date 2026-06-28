Cape Verde World Cup Fairytale Rocked by Rape Allegation Against Captain

Cape Verde's World Cup campaign has been overshadowed by an off-field issue involving the team's captain just days before a crucial knockout match against Argentina.

A serious accusation has cast a shadow over Cape Verde's celebrated World Cup run, as team captain Ryan Mendes is reportedly under investigation in New Zealand for rape.

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The complaint was filed by a Brazilian woman who was hired as the team's interpreter in Auckland this past March.

The 36-year-old forward, a key figure in his team's surprising success, has not been formally charged. However, the investigation threatens to tarnish the "fairytale" narrative of the African team, which has captured global attention, just days before their crucial Round of 32 match against Argentina.

Ryan Mendes: The Allegations Against Cape Verde Captain

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As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the incident allegedly occurred on March 27 while Cape Verde was in Auckland for the FIFA Series tournament.

The woman, a Brazilian national living in New Zealand, was employed by the local federation to serve as an interpreter and operational liaison for the Cape Verdean delegation, staying at the same hotel as the team.

According to her statement, she was invited to a team gathering following a match against Chile. Believing it was a work-related meeting, she attended, but left and returned to her room upon realising it was a social event.

She claims that shortly after, someone knocked on her door. Mendes then allegedly entered her room, assaulted, and raped her.

Ryan Mendes: Inside the Investigation

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While the allegations are yet to be proven, La Gazzetta dello Sport noted that the woman submitted evidence to the police, including photographs of injuries she says she sustained during the assault.

These images reportedly show cuts on her mouth and bruises on her neck, hip, and legs. She also visited a clinic specialising in supporting victims of sexual violence, where she underwent medical and forensic examinations.

A medical report, also published by Globo Esporte, the media outlet that broke the news first, details bruising on her neck, breast, and lips, along with genital injuries consistent with her account.

New Zealand police have confirmed an ongoing investigation, though they have not named any individuals, citing the country's strict privacy laws. Authorities have also secured CCTV footage from the hotel.

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The investigation is expected to take several months as authorities await the final results of forensic analysis before deciding whether to press charges. A conviction for sexual violence in New Zealand can result in a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

In the meantime, the woman and her husband have reportedly sent formal complaints to both FIFA and the Cape Verdean Football Federation, demanding Mendes be suspended from the World Cup.