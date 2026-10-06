Collen Kebinatshipi Reveals When He Plans to Break the 400m World Record

Collen Kebinatshipi has revealed when he believes he could make a serious assault on Wayde van Niekerk’s 400m world record, while insisting there is no pressure on him to do it yet.

Collen Kebinatshipi has declared that breaking Wayde van Niekerk’s legendary 400 metres mark of 43.03 seconds will be firmly on the agenda when the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games arrive.

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Fresh off a string of dominant performances in 2026, the 22-year-old reigning world champion is taking a patient, calculated approach toward sub-43-second history.

Addressing his future targets and the tactical math behind cracking the 42-second barrier, Kebinatshipi laid out his exact perspective without reservation:

“I would be lying if I say no – the world record is obviously always running in my mind. The world record talk will be on the table maybe in LA (at the 2028 Olympics),” Collen Kebinatshipi told World Athletics.

“The calculations based on training, we’re always [doing], like if I go 20.9 in the first 200m and then go 22.0 or 22.1, it’s going to give us a 42.9. But it’s not easy. I’m still a bit lighter; I’m not doing a lot of gym, but as time goes by, when I start engaging the body in more constant work, I think I will manage (the world record), but for now, no pressure.”

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Collen Kebinatshipi: Pushing the Body to the Limit

Kebinatshipi’s world record ambitions are backed by blistering performances on the track, none more dramatic than his commanding victory at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Taking home the title along with the $150,000 top prize, he smashed his own national record by crossing the finish line in 43.39 seconds.

Departing from his traditional tactical blueprint of holding back for a late surge on the home straight, the sprinter unleashed a ruthless front-running drive from the gun.

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He tore through the opening 100m in 10.61 seconds, split 20.67 seconds at the 200m mark, and passed 300m in a relentless 31.37 seconds.

The blistering pace left a world-class field struggling to keep up, with American star Rai Benjamin trailing behind in second place by a margin of 0.76 seconds.

The sheer physical exertion of the run took an immediate toll. Shortly after crossing the line, Kebinatshipi briefly lost consciousness and required medical assistance, spending several minutes recuperating in a wheelchair.

Reflecting on the gruelling effort required to win, he explained: “I know every time I push my body, it’s like that. The plan was to give everything, leave everything on the track. I didn’t want to leave anything in the tank, and now I have nothing left.”

Stellar Unbeaten Season and Meteoric Rise Under Coach Chippa

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The triumph in Budapest capped off an extraordinary, undefeated 400m campaign for Kebinatshipi. His flawless season included six consecutive Diamond League victories, highlighted by a 43.40 national record run in the Brussels final, as well as two lightning-fast 9.89-second clockings over 100 metres on home soil in Gaborone. He also anchored Botswana’s 4x400m relay squad to a historic African record of 2:54.47.

Kebinatshipi's progression into a global superstar has been guided by coach Chilume ‘Chippa’ Ntshwarang, whom he joined forces with back in 2019.

Alongside training partner Lee Eppie, Kebinatshipi steadily evolved from a promising junior into the premier quarter-miler on the planet.

After winning the African U20 title in 2023 and earning an Olympic silver medal with Botswana’s 4x400m relay team at Paris 2024, Kebinatshipi reached the pinnacle of the sport at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

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After overcoming a fourth-place scare in his heat, he produced a 43.61 national record in the semi-finals before claiming gold in the final with a 43.53 clocking.