From Rugby to Sprinting: South African Teen Star Signs Deal With Swiss Sportswear Brand Image source: On Running

From Rugby to Sprinting: South African Teen Star Signs Deal With Swiss Sportswear Brand Image source: On Running

The 17-year-old, who transitioned from rugby to sprinting, has earned a major global signing after rising to prominence as one of Africa’s top young sprint talents.

South African sprint sensation Mukona 'Smiley' Manavhela has signed with Swiss Sportswear brand On.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 17-year-old, already a triple African U18 champion, continues to emerge as a standout name in global sprinting, combining elite speed with a confident, grounded personality that has quickly made him one to watch on and off the track.

Manavhela trains at Curro Hazeldean under coach Thabo Matebedi, a programme known for developing disciplined, technically sound athletes with international potential.

He has rapidly built a reputation as one of the most explosive young sprinters in the world, clocking impressive personal bests of 10.14 seconds in the 100m and 20.45 seconds in the 200m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His rise reached new heights at the 2025 CAA African U18 & U20 Championships, where he delivered a dominant performance, winning three gold medals across the 100m, 200m, and medley relay events.

From Rugby Dreams to Sprinting Stardom

Before making his mark in athletics, Manavhela’s sporting journey began on the rugby field. However, a key decision to switch disciplines changed the trajectory of his career entirely.

"I got into sprinting after a decision to move away from rugby," says Manavhela. "I felt I could make a bigger impact on the track, so I took a chance on running. What started as a choice has turned into a passion for pushing my limits and seeing how far I can go in the sport."

That decision has since paid off, with Manavhela quickly establishing himself as one of South Africa’s brightest young sporting prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Mindset Built for Progress

Beyond his raw speed, Manavhela’s attitude and mindset have become central to his rapid rise. Known for his positivity and energy, reflected in his nickname ‘Smiley’, he continues to emphasise growth and consistency over early hype.

His partnership with On reflects that same philosophy of progression and performance development.

"I chose On because it feels like a brand that matches where I’m going, not just where I am," Manavhela said. "It’s innovative, performance-driven, and focused on progress. I want to be part of something that pushes boundaries in sport, and On represents that mindset for me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backing From On's Athlete Team

On's Athlete Manager, Silja Mühlebach, praised the young sprinter’s combination of talent, discipline, and mentality, highlighting why he fits into the brand’s long-term vision.

"Mukona's explosive speed and his triple continental titles speak volumes about his natural talent, but it is his intentional mindset that makes him an extraordinary addition to the On family," Silja Mühlebach, Athlete Manager at On, said.

"His journey of choosing his own path, overcoming adversity on the track, and dedicating himself to relentless progress aligns perfectly with our ethos. We are thrilled to welcome 'Smiley' to the team and to support his aspirations."