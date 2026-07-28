Diana Wanza Reveals Secret Behind Breakthrough Year After Commonwealth Games Silver

Diana Wanza reflected on her breakthrough season after winning Commonwealth Games silver, revealing what it took for her to achieve huge milestones.

Diana Wanza has revealed the key to her remarkable rise after clinching the silver medal in the women's 10,000m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

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The Kenyan distance runner clocked 31:50.13 to finish second behind Australia's Rose Davies, who struck gold in 31:39.32, while Burundi's Florence Niyonkuru claimed bronze in 31:55.47.

Wanza arrived in Glasgow in outstanding form, having won the women's 10,000m title at the African Athletics Championships in Ghana before finishing second at the Kenyan Championships.

Diana Wanza: This is My Breakthrough Year

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The 2026 season has also marked a breakthrough year for Wanza, with the Commonwealth Games and the African Championships representing her first appearances in Team Kenya colours on the international stage. However, her journey to the podium has been anything but straightforward.

Speaking after the race, Diana Wanza reflected on the journey from winning the women's 10,000m title at the African Athletics Championships to claiming silver on her Commonwealth Games debut, noting that both achievements made the season particularly memorable and gave her confidence that she was progressing in the right direction.

Wanza explained that her success has been a result of a carefully planned approach involving several people working behind the scenes.

She revealed that at the start of the year, her manager helped secure opportunities to compete abroad, allowing her to gain valuable international experience.

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She began the season racing the half marathon, the 33rd Azkoitia-Azpeitia international Half Marathon, which she won, before switching her focus back to the track, a move she said played a significant role in improving her form.

The Kenyan added that having the right support system and a well-structured competition plan is crucial for any athlete, expressing gratitude for the guidance and teamwork that have helped elevate her performances this season.

“This is the year I will really remember because it is a breakthrough for me in my athletic career; from securing gold in Africa to coming here and winning a silver medal is amazing. It’s my first Commonwealth Games, and I’m grateful for that silver,” Diana Wanza said.

“Being here is a combination of many efforts…In January, I had my manager help me get races abroad, where I started with the half marathon, then went back to track, and it helped me a lot. As an athlete, you need someone to work with you because you need to plan, and I’m grateful to have that.”