Emmanuel Wanyonyi Smashes 27-Year-Old World Record After Scorching Run in Monaco

Emmanuel Wanyonyi poses after breaking the 1000m world record in Monaco. Image: Monaco Info

Emmanuel Wanyonyi poses after breaking the 1000m world record in Monaco. Image: Monaco Info

The Olympics champion lowered Noah Ngeny’s long standing record after a great run in Monaco.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi delivered a sensational performance in his 1000m debut, clocking an incredible 2:11.83 to break the long-standing world record at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

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The reigning Olympic and world 800m champion's historic run erased the previous mark of 2:11.96, set by fellow Kenyan Noah Ngeny in Rieti back in 1999. Wanyonyi shaved 0.13 seconds off the 25-year-old record.

Following the pacemakers with precision, Wanyonyi was perfectly positioned as the field was guided through the first 400m in a blistering 50.95. After the final pacer brought the leaders through 800m in 1:45.11, Wanyonyi unleashed a powerful kick, storming down the home straight to secure his place in the history books.

Wanyonyi too Powerful for Chasing Pack

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Emmanuel Wanyonyi on his way to breaking the 1000m world record in Monaco. Image: Wanda Diamond League

He was pursued closely by 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman of Great Britain, who finished second in a remarkable 2:12.77, a time that elevates him to fifth on the all-time world list.

Algeria's Djamel Sedjati, a world and Olympic medallist, claimed third place with a time of 2:13.94. In a race of exceptional depth, the top six finishers all ran under the 2:15 barrier.