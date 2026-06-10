Kenya's Top Golfers Begin New Season Battle at PGK Equator Tour

Kenya's PGK Equator Tour 2026/27 has begun, launching a new competitive season featuring the country's leading golfers.

The second season of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Equator Tour is underway, bringing together some of the country’s leading professional golfers in a season designed to elevate competition and strengthen the pathway to international golf opportunities.

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Four professionals, Kennedy Abuto, Simon Njogu, John Kagiri, and Joyce Wanjiru, sponsored by Britam, are among the standout names expected to feature prominently throughout the season as the tour continues to expand in both scale and competitiveness.

Wanjiru also represents one of the few female professionals in this year’s field, competing alongside Naom Wafula and Margaret Njoki, marking a gradual but important step in increasing women’s participation in Kenyan professional golf.

A Key Pathway to Magical Kenya Open

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The PGK Equator Tour has quickly established itself as an important competitive structure for professional golfers in Kenya.

It serves as a qualifying pathway for players aiming to secure places in the Magical Kenya Open, the country’s flagship international golf tournament on the DP World Tour calendar.

For many competitors, strong performances in the tour are crucial for improving rankings, gaining experience under pressure, and attracting opportunities beyond the local circuit.

The 2026/2027 PGK Equator Tour features 11 tournaments staged at some of Kenya’s most respected golf venues, offering players a variety of course conditions and competitive challenges throughout the season.

The opening two legs have already been completed at Vetlab Sports Club and Thika Sports Club, setting an early tone for what is expected to be a tightly contested campaign.

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The tour now moves through a packed calendar of prestigious venues, including Limuru Country Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Ruiru Sports Club, Nakuru Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort, and Diamond Leisure Beach and Golf Resort. The season will conclude at a final venue that is yet to be announced.

Joyce Wanjiru Embraces Competitive Challenge

Competitors have welcomed the structure and intensity of the tour, noting that it provides consistent opportunities to test their skills against some of the strongest players in the country.

“The PGK Equator Tour is a prestigious event because it gives players the chance to compete against some of the best golfers in the country. I am honoured to be part of the Britam team and one of the few women in this year’s edition,” said Joyce Wanjiru. “I hope we perform well and continue pushing our game forward.”

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Her remarks reflect the broader sentiment among professionals who view the tour as both a proving ground and a stepping stone toward higher-level competition.

Early Standings Begin to Take Shape

After two rounds of competition, the leaderboard is beginning to take shape as players push for early momentum in the season.

Samuel Chege currently leads with a gross score of 278, followed closely by Dismas Indiza on 279 and Michael Karanga on 283. With several legs still to be played, the race for consistency and ranking points remains wide open.