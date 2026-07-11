Norway vs England: Preview, Team News and Score Prediction as Haaland and Kane Chase More Records

Norway and England will clash in Miami with a World Cup semi-final ticket at stake where the winner could take on champions Argentina in the last four.

Norway and England are set to clash in a high-stakes World Cup 2026 quarter-final on Saturday evening at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, with the winner moving one step closer to a potential semi-final against reigning champions Argentina.

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Both teams arrive in Florida on the back of impressive last-16 victories. The Three Lions defied expectations to defeat co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a hostile environment, while the Scandinavians secured a historic 2-1 upset over Brazil.

Match Preview

England's triumph at an altitude of 2,200 metres in Mexico City has added a new chapter to their tournament folklore. Facing challenges that included a controversial kick-off time, a persistent right-back injury crisis, and Mexico's strong tournament record, Thomas Tuchel's squad delivered a resilient performance at the formidable Azteca Stadium.

Despite the pre-match hurdles, a brace from Jude Bellingham and a trademark penalty from Harry Kane helped a 10-man England side secure their 11th appearance in a World Cup quarter-final. The team demonstrated a new tactical flexibility, recording their lowest-ever possession in a World Cup match (33.2%) while executing devastating counter-attacks and maintaining defensive discipline.

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Norway in training. Image: Imago

Now on a three-match winning streak, England have scored at least two goals in each of those victories and have won six of their last seven games overall. However, their recent World Cup history against European opposition is a cause for concern; England's last three knockout-stage exits, and five of their last six, have been at the hands of fellow European nations.

Norway, meanwhile, have been a revelation in the tournament. Their only defeat came in a 4-1 loss to France while fielding a heavily rotated squad. Since then, Stale Solbakken's team has overcome both African and South American challengers, culminating in their stunning victory over Brazil.

Erling Haaland was the hero against the five-time champions, scoring twice to render Neymar's 100th-minute penalty a mere consolation. The result not only maintained Norway's undefeated record against Brazil in senior men's football but also propelled them to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

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Solbakken's side has been one of the tournament's most entertaining teams, having both scored (12) and conceded (9) in all five of their matches. However, they have yet to defeat a European team at the World Cup and have failed to score against England in their last four encounters. The two nations last met in a 2014 friendly, where a Wayne Rooney penalty secured a 1-0 win for England.

England striker Harry Kane. Image: Imago

Team News

England will be forced into a defensive reshuffle. Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah is suspended for the quarter-final and a potential semi-final after his red card against Mexico. With Reece James still a doubt due to a hamstring issue, the recently fit Djed Spence is expected to start at right-back.

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The Three Lions also suffered a significant blow with the loss of Jordan Henderson. The midfielder has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury sustained in a freak accident with an advertising hoarding during the win over Mexico.

England's preparations for their World Cup quarter-final against Norway have been hit by fresh injury concerns, with defender Marc Guehi and midfielder Declan Rice now doubtful for the crucial match. Guehi is nursing a hamstring issue, while Rice is battling an illness. Guehi's potential absence is the most significant worry, which could see Dan Burn, a physical match for Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, step into the starting lineup.

In contrast, Norway manager Stale Solbakken has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Norway striker Erling Haaland. Image: Imago

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All eyes will be on Erling Haaland, who is second in the race for the Golden Boot with seven goals, one behind both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Time and Where to Watch

The match will kick off on Sunday midnight (00:00) East African time and will be live on Azam TV and SuperSport TV.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Norway: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Haaland

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England: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Burn, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Prediction: Norway 2-2 England (England to win on penalties)