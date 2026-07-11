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Emmanuel Wanyonyi Drops Bold Statement Over David Rudisha’s World Record After Smashing 27-Year-Old Mark

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:59 - 11 July 2026
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Emmanuel Wanyonyi after breaking the 1,000m world record in Monaco. Image: Imago
The Olympics and world 800m champion looks set to attempt the longstanding world record set by David Rudisha in 2012.
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Olympics 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has given the biggest indication yet that he will be going for the 800m world record.

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‎Wanyonyi is basking in the glory of his scorching run at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday where he broke the 1,000m world record that had stood for 27 years since Kenyan compatriot Noah Ngeny set it in 1999.

Following the pacemakers with precision, Wanyonyi was perfectly positioned as the field was guided through the first 400m in a blistering 50.95. After the final pacer brought the leaders through 800m in 1:45.11, Wanyonyi unleashed a powerful kick, storming down the home straight to secure his place in the history books.

‎The 21-year-old clocked an incredible 2:11.83, erasing the previous mark of 2:11.96, set by Ngeny in Rieti, having shaved 0.13 seconds off the 27-year-old record.

‎After his historic win, a confident Wanyonyi dropped a bold statement about the 800m world record that has stood since 2012.

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Wanyonyi Makes Bold Statement

‎”I am so excited and so happy that I could run today in Monaco. This was the first time I ran the 1,000m, and directly breaking the world record makes me so happy. I want to thank the other athletes for pushing me to my limit,” said Wanyonyi.

“I don´t want to talk about the world record in the 800m. I first want to run fast and improve my personal best. Let me keep quiet, actions speak louder than words. My next competition is in London. I have decided to not run too much this season because I want to run very fast at the end of the season.‎”

‎Wanyonyi is the second fastest man in history over the 800m with his personal best of 1:41.11, tied with Kenyan Wilson Kipketer, just behind Rudisha's world record of 1:40.90 set at the 2012 London Olympics.

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‎With his next race set to be at the London Olympics Stadium on July 18, could he lower Rudisha's time at the same scene where it was broken? That will be known in a week's time.

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