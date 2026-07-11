Man United Goalkeeper Crushed After Costly Error Shatters Belgium’s World Cup Dream

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens was left distraught following his mistake that allowed Spain to score the winning goal and knock Belgium out.

A devastating late blunder from substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens shattered Belgium's World Cup dreams on Friday, handing Spain a 2-1 victory and a ticket to the semi-finals.

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The quarterfinal clash at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ended in heartbreak for the Belgians. A costly mistake by the young keeper allowed Spain's Mikel Merino to score the decisive goal, keeping La Roja's hopes of lifting the 2026 trophy alive.

Lammens was thrust into the high-stakes match in the 71st minute after veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was forced off with a muscular injury. It was a massive moment for the young player, stepping onto football's biggest stage.

However, his World Cup debut turned into a nightmare in the closing minutes. The Manchester United man failed to secure a long-range shot from Pau Cubarsi, spilling the ball directly into the path of an opportunistic Merino, who made no mistake in firing home the winner.

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Inconsolable Lammens

Visibly distraught and inconsolable at the final whistle, Lammens was immediately comforted by his teammates, including the man he replaced. Courtois publicly supported the young keeper, acknowledging the immense pressure of the situation.

"You know, he will have some holidays and then regroup in Manchester and have a great season," Courtois said, offering words of encouragement for his understudy.

With the dramatic win, Spain now advances to a thrilling semifinal showdown against 2018 champions France on Wednesday, July 15.

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