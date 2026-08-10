AFCON 2027: Kenya Moves to Deliver World-Class Broadcast Coverage

Kenya is stepping up efforts to ensure its venues and broadcast infrastructure are ready for the continental showpiece.

Kenya is stepping up preparations to deliver world-class broadcast coverage for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Joint Stakeholder Committee on AFCON Broadcasting Preparedness intensifying efforts to ensure the country meets international broadcasting standards.

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The committee held a high-level meeting and inspection at Talanta Stadium to assess progress on critical broadcasting infrastructure and evaluate the venue’s overall readiness ahead of the continental tournament. Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Focus on World-Class Broadcast Facilities

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, stressed the importance of putting in place state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities capable of supporting seamless live coverage of matches to millions of viewers across Africa and around the world.

“Proper coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders is essential to ensure broadcasting preparedness aligns with the timelines set for AFCON 2027,” Isaboke said, underscoring the need to meet international standards.

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The committee reviewed several key components required for high-quality television and digital production, including media centres, fibre connectivity, backup power systems, camera access points and facilities for outside broadcast (OB) vans.

Talanta Stadium Inspection

Following the meeting, the committee conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction works at Talanta Stadium.

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the facility on schedule, noting that close collaboration among implementing agencies will be crucial to delivering a successful tournament.

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Mwangi said the timely completion of Talanta Stadium and its supporting infrastructure remains a priority as Kenya prepares to welcome teams, officials, media personnel and football fans from across the continent.

The meeting was attended by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye, alongside government officials and technical teams involved in coordinating Kenya’s preparations for AFCON 2027.