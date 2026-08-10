Advertisement

AFCON 2027: Kenya Moves to Deliver World-Class Broadcast Coverage

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 11:24 - 10 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
AFCON 2027: Kenya Moves to Deliver World-Class Broadcast Coverage
AFCON 2027: Kenya Moves to Deliver World-Class Broadcast Coverage Photo: Salim Mvurya X
Kenya is stepping up efforts to ensure its venues and broadcast infrastructure are ready for the continental showpiece.
Advertisement

Kenya is stepping up preparations to deliver world-class broadcast coverage for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Joint Stakeholder Committee on AFCON Broadcasting Preparedness intensifying efforts to ensure the country meets international broadcasting standards.

Advertisement

The committee held a high-level meeting and inspection at Talanta Stadium to assess progress on critical broadcasting infrastructure and evaluate the venue’s overall readiness ahead of the continental tournament. Kenya will co-host AFCON 2027 alongside East African neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

Focus on World-Class Broadcast Facilities

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Stephen Isaboke, stressed the importance of putting in place state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities capable of supporting seamless live coverage of matches to millions of viewers across Africa and around the world.

“Proper coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders is essential to ensure broadcasting preparedness aligns with the timelines set for AFCON 2027,” Isaboke said, underscoring the need to meet international standards.

Advertisement

The committee reviewed several key components required for high-quality television and digital production, including media centres, fibre connectivity, backup power systems, camera access points and facilities for outside broadcast (OB) vans.

Talanta Stadium Inspection

Following the meeting, the committee conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction works at Talanta Stadium.

Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the facility on schedule, noting that close collaboration among implementing agencies will be crucial to delivering a successful tournament.

Advertisement

Mwangi said the timely completion of Talanta Stadium and its supporting infrastructure remains a priority as Kenya prepares to welcome teams, officials, media personnel and football fans from across the continent.

The meeting was attended by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Managing Director Agnes Kalekye, alongside government officials and technical teams involved in coordinating Kenya’s preparations for AFCON 2027.

The tournament will make history as the first Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in the East African region, placing greater focus on the three host nations’ ability to deliver world-class facilities and broadcast operations.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Nairobi Officially Bids to Bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to Africa
Athletics
10.08.2026
Nairobi Officially Bids to Bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to Africa
Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role
Football
10.08.2026
Orlando Pirates Captain Reveals Challenge Awaiting Pitso Mosimane in Bafana Bafana Role
Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal
Football
10.08.2026
Pitso Mosimane Salary: SAFA Doubles Offer for Incoming Bafana Coach in Bid to Sweeten Deal
Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Sets Sights on Bigger Glory
Athletics
10.08.2026
Ferdinand Omanyala Puts Commonwealth Games Setback Behind Him as He Chases Historic Feat
Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at
Athletics
10.08.2026
Noah Lyles Reveals Why Tate Taylor, Mia Maxwell's Double at World Under-20 Champs Stands Out at
Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss
Football
10.08.2026
Arsenal Advised to Go All-Out for Manchester United Outcast After Vinicius Jr Miss