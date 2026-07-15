Nick Mwendwa Explains Why Kenya Needs 20 Years of Investment to Qualify for the World Cup

The former FKF president has outlined the long-term changes he believes are crucial if Kenya is to become a genuine FIFA World Cup contender.

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has detailed a comprehensive, long-term strategy that he believes is essential for Kenya to finally secure a spot at the FIFA World Cup and compete among the world's football elite.

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Speaking on the Making Money vs Thriving Podcast, Mwendwa, who also owns Kariobangi Sharks, argued that qualifying for the prestigious tournament is not a short-term project but requires a decades-long national commitment.

With the 2026 World Cup set to feature an expanded format of 10 African teams, Mwendwa sees a potential opportunity for Kenya.

Nick Mwendwa: This Is What We Must Do

However, he stressed that the country must first establish a robust football foundation before it can dream of competing on the global stage.

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"For the World Cup and football, this is what we must do," Mwendwa stated. "We must declare football a national priority, on the same level as health, roads, and schools. It needs that level of seriousness because you must invest in infrastructure."

According to the former FKF boss, the first step is to ensure young players have access to quality playing surfaces nationwide.

"You need pitches; good pitches," he explained. "Whether it’s natural grass, artificial turf, or even open soil, it has to be flat and playable so that children have somewhere to play. That is serious infrastructure."

Beyond facilities, Mwendwa emphasised the critical role of qualified grassroots coaches in nurturing the next generation of talent.

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"You also need coaches, who I call teachers, at the grassroots level," he said. "During my tenure, I trained about 8,000 coaches. We managed to do that, although we couldn’t invest in infrastructure the way we wanted because of financial limitations."

He added that talent development demands patience and consistent investment, not quick fixes. "You need footballs, training kits, and equipment, and you need to provide them consistently. In Kenya’s case, I estimate we need at least 20 years of uninterrupted investment. A talented 12-year-old today should be prepared to peak at 27 to 30, which is the average age of players who win World Cups."

To support his point, Mwendwa referenced Germany's strategic overhaul following their loss in the 2002 World Cup final.

"Germany lost to Brazil in the 2002 World Cup final. In 2014, they won the tournament," he noted. "Mario Götze, who scored the winning goal, was just 10 years old when Germany lost in 2002. They identified talented youngsters, tracked their progress... and eventually produced World Cup winners."

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Mwendwa also highlighted the necessity of modern, CAF and FIFA-approved stadiums to elevate Kenya's football standing.

"Having proper stadiums, not just one but six of them, is very important because it puts you among the countries that can host major tournaments," he argued.

"Once you host, your football pedigree rises. Fans create an incredible atmosphere, and players begin to believe they belong at that level."

Nick Mwendwa: AFCON 2027 Will Inspire a Lot of Young Players

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He pointed to the excitement surrounding the upcoming 2027 AFCON, which Kenya will co-host, as a catalyst for inspiring young footballers.

"When children see 80,000 fans at Kasarani, they begin dreaming of playing there one day. Once you have the infrastructure, you keep bidding for CAF competitions. Every tournament brings the world to your doorstep, raises expectations, and pushes your players to improve."

The former federation head also touched on the importance of exporting Kenyan talent to European leagues, a process he described as costly and challenging.

"I have personally helped six players move to Europe because Kariobangi Sharks is one of the few clubs that develops and transfers players abroad," he said.

"It is expensive, and there are very few financial returns because football is not yet profitable in most African countries."

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