Kylian Mbappé Questions Didier Deschamps' Tactics as Spain Knock France Out of World Cup Final

Kylian Mbappé has raised tactical concerns after France's World Cup semifinal defeat to Spain, reflecting on what went wrong in their failed bid to reach the final.

Kylian Mbappé openly questioned manager Didier Deschamps' tactical decisions following France's 2-0 World Cup semifinal loss to Spain on Tuesday, a defeat that ended their bid for a third consecutive final.

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The French captain pointed to a numerical disadvantage in the middle of the park as a key factor in their downfall against the reigning European champions.

"We were three against two in midfield and against Spain, that's hard," Mbappé stated post-match as quoted by ESPN. "Fabian [Ruiz] and Rodri had plenty of time to play. There was a lack of communication on the press. I think we should have done man-to-man press and force them to run with us."

Kylian Mbappe: We Didn’t Manage to Do That

Spain, led by a commanding performance from midfielder Rodri, dominated proceedings and secured their third straight victory over Les Bleus.

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The loss was a bitter pill for a French side that had appeared dominant through its first six matches in North America.

Mbappé, who finished the tournament with eight goals, tying him with Argentina's Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot lead, admitted that France failed on multiple fronts.

Spain seized control early and never relinquished it, particularly after Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty won by Lamine Yamal.

"We didn't play the game we wanted, technically, tactically," Mbappé said. "When you don't do what you have to do in a World Cup semifinal, you don't win. Our plan was to press them high so they could not install their rhythm... We didn't manage to do it. We were too sloppy technically."

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The Real Madrid star also shouldered responsibility for the team's poor execution, noting their inability to capitalise even when they did win the ball back.

"Even when we recovered the ball, our first touches were not good enough," he added. "That gives a defeat. It is a huge disappointment. But if we are objective, we didn't put all the ingredients to go to the final."

Deschamps attempted to shift the momentum with second-half substitutions, including bringing on Désiré Doué and Rayan Cherki, but the changes failed to make an impact.

Ryan Cherki: They Were Better Than Us

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Cherki echoed his captain's assessment, expressing his disappointment with the team's lack of intensity.

"They were better than us in every part of the game, and they were hungrier than us I think," the Manchester City attacker said. "It is sad because I still believe that we are a better team than them, but this afternoon Spain has been better... In so many ways, France was missing everything today."

Mbappé's frustration was evident late in the game when he received a yellow card for a collision with Spain's goalkeeper, Unai Simón.

"As the captain, I have to take all the responsibility and I have no problem with that," he concluded. "We wanted to go to the final. We didn't go."