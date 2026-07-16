Kobbie Mainoo: Zero World Cup Minutes for Man United Cult Hero as England Crash Out

Kobbie Mainoo has cut a forlorn figure on the bench for England at the World Cup. Image: Imago

Kobbie Mainoo has cut a forlorn figure on the bench for England at the World Cup. Image: Imago

Kobbie Mainoo headed to the World Cup with his stock high but he has watched from the bench as Thomas Tuchel overlooked him throughout the tournament.

As England crashed out of the World Cup in one of the most painful of fashions, the pain was perhaps double for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

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The 21-year-old was part of Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup but after seven games, he has not played a single minute.

Mainoo came into the World Cup on the back of a wonderful second half of the season at United. Having been overlooked by former coach Ruben Amorim, Mainoo experienced a career revival under Michael Carrick and he repaid the faith with impressive performances as the Red Devils finished third to secure a return to the Champions League.

Other Options Proffered Over Man Utd Star

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Kobbie Mainoo has not been utlized at the World Cup by Thomas Tuchel. Image: Imago

Much was therefore expected from one of England’s brightest young midfielders at the World Cup but he has spent all of that time watching on from the bench.

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson have been the two central midfielders preferred by Tuchel with Jordan Henderson and Nico O'Reilly also utilised while Mainoo watched from the sidelines, even in games where his tenacity and quality would have helped.

Against Argentina, when England took a 1-0 lead after 55 minutes only to throw it away by conceding two late goals, Tuchel brought on central defenders Dan Burn and Ezri Konsa as well as O'Reilly to try and protect their lead but it backfired as it only invited pressure, allowing Lionel Messi and co to complete a dramatic turnaround.

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Did Tuchel Make Mainoo Mistake?

Thomas Tuchel's critics feel Kobbie Mainoo would have been a better option off the bench against Argentina. Image: Imago

Many feel Mainoo’s drive and ability to play on the front foot would have taken the sting out of the game instead of the conservative approach that gave Argentina impetus as England sat back to try and protect their one goal lead.

Mainoo’s qualities were therefore not utilised and while it is a good thing for United, as he will go back fresh, it is perhaps one of the reasons England struggled in some games as well as their late collapse in the semi-final.

It is not all lost for Mainoo, however, as England still have one match to play, the third-place playoff against France on Sunday, but many would have liked to watch him in matches that really matter.

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