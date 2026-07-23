Thrills and Spills in the Offing as Participants Are Unveiled for Women’s Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp in Chicago. Image: NBA

Thrills and Spills in the Offing as Participants Are Unveiled for Women’s Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp in Chicago. Image: NBA

Thrills and Spills in the Offing as Participants Are Unveiled for Women’s Basketball Without Borders All-Star Camp in Chicago

The 40 top female, high-school-age prospects will get a rare opportunity to learn from current and ex-WNBA and FIBA players and coaches during the three-day event.

Forty top talents who will feature in the fourth Women’s Basketball Without Borders (BWB) All-Star camp in Chicago have been unveiled.

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The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) revealed the top 40 female, high-school-age prospects from around the world on Wednesday who will battle it out at the Advocate Center from July 24-26.

The campers will be coached by current and former WNBA and FIBA players and tacticians, including Washington Mystics guard and Australia Women’s National Team member Georgia Amoore, two-time WNBA champion and former US Women’s National Team member Tamecka Dixon, former Spain Women’s National Team member Anna Montanana, Meighan Simmons and Shanece Sims.

WNBA legend and Boston Celtics Vice President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth Allison Feaster will return as the camp director.

The coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities, including athletic testing, movement efficiency, skill development stations, 3-on-3 competitions, 5-on-5 games, and life-skills seminars.

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Program Continues to Churn Out Top Talents

The camp will once again be open to WNBA scouts and NCAA coaches after 27 of the prospects who attended the 2025 camp went on to receive NCAA Division I scholarship offers. The campers will also participate in a skills challenge and three-point contest at WNBA Live 2026 presented by AWS on July 24 and attend the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at the United Center on Saturday, July 25.

Nike, a global partner of BWB since 2002, will support the event by kitting participants with apparel and footwear.

BWB, the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program, has reached more than 4,900 participants from 149 countries and territories since 2001, with 155 former campers advancing to the NBA or WNBA.

Twenty-three former BWB campers have advanced to the WNBA, including Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky; Brazil; BWB All-Star 2019), Aaliyah Edwards (Connecticut Sun; Canada; BWB All-Star 2019), Awak Kuier (Dallas Wings; Finland; BWB All-Star 2017), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm; Australia; BWB Asia 2016) and Dominique Malonga (Storm; France; BWB Europe 2022).

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Others are Jade Melbourne (Storm; Australia; BWB All-Star 2020), Iliana Rupert (Golden State Valkyries; France; BWB All-Star 2018) and Han Xu (New York Liberty; China; BWB All-Star 2018). The NBA and FIBA have staged 84 BWB camps in 56 cities across 36 countries on six continents.