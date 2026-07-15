N’Golo Kante: Heartbreaking End for ‘Mr Nice Guy’ as He Exits World Cup Without Playing a Single Minute

N'Golo Kante did not play a single minute for France at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

N'Golo Kante did not play a single minute for France at the 2026 World Cup. Image: Imago

France’s cult hero N’Golo Kante exited what is potentially his final World Cup without getting any minutes, having been undroppable in previous tournaments.

France midfielder N’Golo Kante has exited the 2026 World Cup with the unwanted distinction of not having played a single minute at the tournament.

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Kante, one of the stars for Les Blues during their triumphant 2018 World Cup in Russia, has seen his stock fall as despite being selected to the squad, he did not get an opportunity to contribute.

France coach Didier Deschamps had used Kante prominently before and after the 2018 World Cup but the midfielder’s struggles with injuries at Chelsea saw him drop out of the squad and he was overlooked for the 2022 World Cup.

However, having joined Saudi club Al Ittihad, Kante worked his way back and earned a place in the Euro 2024 squad, playing a key role for France. He would be selected for the 2026 World Cup in what is likely his final tournament.

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Kante, who had formed a great partnership with Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi previously, found himself on the periphery this time, as Deschamps preferred a midfield two of either Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni or with Manu Kone.

No Room for Football’s ‘Mr Nice Guy’

N'Golo Kante spent his time at the World Cup on the bench for France. Image: Imago

As France crushed all their opponents on their way to the semi-final, the coach did not see the need to alter things in midfield and just alternated between those three during the World Cup.

That left Kante watching on from the bench and even in the semi-final, where they lost 2-0 to Spain on Tuesday, there was still no room for football’s ‘Mr Nice Guy’ as Deschamps took off Rabiot for Kone when his team was trailing.

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In the end, Kante was among four players who did not get minutes for France at the World Cup, the others being full-back Lucas Hernandez, who also played every game during the victorious 2018 tournament, as well as backup goalkeepers Brice Samba and Robin Risser.