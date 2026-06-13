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New Father in Town Emmanuel Wanyonyi Heaps More Praise on Cooper Lutkenhaus: 'He's Definitely the Future'

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 19:54 - 13 June 2026
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New Father in Town Emmanuel Wanyonyi Heaps More Praise on Cooper Lutkenhaus
New Father in Town Emmanuel Wanyonyi Heaps More Praise on Cooper Lutkenhaus
Fresh from welcoming his first child with partner Nelly Chepchirchir, Emmanuel Wanyonyi has praised teenage sensation Cooper Lutkenhaus while embracing his new chapter.
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Reigning Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has hailed Cooper Lutkenhaus as the future of the distance as he opened up about being a parent.

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Competing against the American youngster for the first time at the Diamond League Meeting in Oslo, Emmanuel Wanyonyi was forced to finish second in 1:42.09. Cooper Lutkenhaus claimed the win in a world lead and personal best time of 1:42.08.

Before heading to Stockholm, Emmanuel Wanyonyi had originally intended to race in Stockholm after a second-place finish in Rabat behind Great Britain's Max Burgin. However, his plans were abruptly and joyfully altered by a life-changing event.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Welcoming First Child With Partner Nelly Chepchirchir

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On June 4, Wanyonyi and his partner, fellow Olympian Nelly Chepchirchir, celebrated the arrival of their first child, a daughter. After seeing his family settled at home, the 21-year-old champion shifted his focus back to his athletic commitments.

“We welcomed baby Noellah last week, which was truly special as it was the same day as her mum’s birthday,” a delighted Wanyonyi shared with Olympics.com.

“It feels different to be a dad. It’s very special, and I now have a new motivation whenever I run. After Rabat, I had to change plans and dash home to be there for the delivery.”

Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Competing Against Cooper Lutkenhaus

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Lutkenhaus has been in impressive form this season, starting with a win at the World Indoor Championships where he crossed the finish line in 1:44.24.

The 17-year-old has also been unbeaten in the Diamond League circuit so far, winning the races in Stockholm and Oslo.

“That’s another reason I’m excited to race here, to line up against Cooper,” Wanyonyi said. “He’s great and looks really strong. He’s definitely the future of this event, but we’re still here to hold the fort.”

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