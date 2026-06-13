LA Grand Prix 2026: Sha'Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo Headline Star-Studded Field, Schedule & How to Watch

The LA Grand Prix 2026 will bring together several Olympic champions and rising stars, and here is everything you need to know.

Los Angeles is set to host a blockbuster track and field event as the world’s top athletes descend on the city for the 2026 LA Grand Prix on June 13-14.

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The meet will feature a dazzling lineup of Olympic and world champions, including American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson and Botswana's 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo.

With the LA 2028 Olympic Games on the horizon, this event at the University of Southern California’s (USC) Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium serves as a crucial proving ground.

Athletes will be vying for vital ranking points and the chance to make a statement just over two years out from the Games.

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The two-day competition promises intense rivalries and world-class performances across both track and field disciplines. Joining the headliners are fellow Olympic champions Masai Russell, Cole Hocker, and Tara Davis-Woodhall, ensuring a thrilling spectacle for athletics fans.

LA Grand Prix: Top Athletes to Watch

Sha’Carri Richardson, the reigning Olympic 4x100m relay gold medallist, will be looking to assert her dominance in the 100m.

After a relatively quiet start to her outdoor season with two fourth-place finishes in the 200m at Diamond League events in China, she will face a strong domestic field including Cambrea Sturgis, Kayla White, and Tamari Davis.

In the men's 200m, a major showdown is brewing between American fan-favourite Kenny "Kung Fu Kenny" Bednarek and Botswana's Letsile Tebogo.

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Bednarek arrives in peak form, fresh off consecutive Diamond League victories. However, Tebogo, the first African to win the 200m Olympic title, will provide stiff competition. The field is further deepened by veteran sprinters Christian Coleman and Trayvon Bromell.

The women’s 100m hurdles is stacked with American talent, led by Olympic champion Masai Russell. She will line up against 2025 World Championships bronze medallist Grace Stark and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Kendra Harrison.

However, France’s Cyréna Samba-Mayela, the Paris 2024 silver medallist, will be aiming to spoil the party for the home favourites.

In the women’s 400m Hurdles, USC alumna Anna Cockrell returns to her old stomping grounds to take on Rio 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad.

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In the men’s 400m race, rising star Jacory Patterson will challenge Chris Bailey and Bryce Deadmon, members of the USA's gold-medal-winning 4x400m relay team from Paris, as well as Grenada's Olympic champion Kirani James.

The men’s 3000m will see Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker step up in distance, headlining a competitive field. Women’s 1500m: Ethiopian prodigy Birke Haylom aims to continue her ascent in the middle-distance ranks.

In the field events, U.S. Olympic champions Valarie Sion (discus) and Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump) are expected to be major contenders. The women's shot put will feature another chapter in the rivalry between American Chase Jackson and Canada's Sarah Mitton. The action kicks off on Saturday, June 13, with Canadian hammer throw gold medallists Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers also set to compete.

The upcoming LA Grand Prix is set to feature a host of the world's premier track and field athletes, with Canadian Olympic champions Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers kicking off the action in the hammer throw competition a day before the main event.

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LA Grand Prix 2026: Full Schedule

All times are listed in East African Time

Saturday, 13 June

10:00 PM EAT – Women’s Hammer Throw

11:45 PM EAT – Men’s Hammer Throw

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Sunday, 14 June

10:30 PM EAT – Women’s Shot Put

10:35 PM EAT – Women’s Discus

11:03 PM EAT – Women’s 100m Hurdles

11:13 PM EAT – Men’s 110m Hurdles

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11:23 PM EAT – Men’s 100m

11:32 PM EAT – Women’s 100m

11:35 PM EAT – Women’s Long Jump

11:40 PM EAT – Women's 1500m

11:51 PM EAT – Women’s 400m

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11:59 PM EAT – Men’s 3000m

Monday, 15 June

12:00 AM (Midnight) EAT – Men’s Shot Put

12:14 AM EAT – Men’s 400m

12:23 AM EAT – Men’s 800m

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12:31 AM EAT – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

12:45 AM EAT – Women’s 200m

12:52 AM EAT – Women’s 400m Hurdles

How to Watch the LA Grand Prix 2026

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In the United States, NBC will provide live television coverage of the LA Grand Prix on Sunday, 14 June, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM local time. Viewers can also stream the event live on Peacock.