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Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker’s New Coach Sends Firm Message - ‘There’s no Time to Develop’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:15 - 06 August 2026
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Kenyan forward Moses Shumah meeting AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu. Image: AmaZulu FC
Kenyan forward Moses Shumah has his work cut out as his new coach at AmaZulu has made it clear that he expects an immediate impact from his new signings.
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Harambee Stars forward Moses Shumah is expected to hit the ground running at his new club following his big-money move.

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Shumah joined South African club AmaZulu after a stellar debut season in Zambia, where he was the leading scorer in the Zambia Super League with 21 goals, as Power Dynamos retained their league title.

The Kenyan striker did not need time to adapt to his new surroundings in Zambia after leaving Kakamega Homeboyz, having won the FKF Premier League Golden Boot in 2024-25.

That is the kind of impact that AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane is hoping for as he has made it clear that the club is recruiting players who are expected to pay immediate dividends since the demands for results means he has no time to nurture talents.

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"Once you are a coach in the PSL it's no longer about development. Obviously, you identify talent. Let alone that you are scouting the players that we think can come in and hit the ground running, you know,” Zwane told Soccer Laduma.

Demand for Immediate Results

AmaZulu FC new signings among them Kenyan Moses Shumah (far right). Image: AmaZulu FC

“There is no time to develop. You are looking for chemistry. You are looking for technicalities for you to get results. So, I think so far so good, we just have to thank the support we are getting from the technical team members, management of the club and the board. I think we are on the right track,” he added.

Zwane led AmaZulu to an impressive fourth-place finish in the Premier Soccer League last season and has been backed by the signing of Shumah as well as former Stellenbosch FC duo Omega Mdaka and Khomotjo Lekoloane, Golden Arrows defender Keanan Phillip, Siwelele FC's Gape Morale, Ivorian goalkeeper Faveur Kouassi and Neo Mokoena from Orlando Pirates.

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The Durban-based club is hoping that with the added quality, they can improve on their fourth place and break into the top three which would earn them qualification to CAF inter-club competitions.

Shumah will be hoping to make his AmaZulu debut on Sunday when Usuthu face Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 quarter-final, having missed their season-opening win against Stellenbosch FC last weekend.

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