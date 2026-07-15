Harambee Stars Striker Moses Shumah Receives Brutal Assessment After AmaZulu Move: 'He Is Average'

An ex-Zambia international has cast doubt on Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah's all-round ability as the Kenyan prepares for his new challenge at AmaZulu.

Former Zambian international Clifford Mulenga has delivered a surprisingly reserved assessment of AmaZulu FC's new striker, Moses Shumah.

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Shumah recently arrived in South Africa to join Usuthu from Zambian champions Power Dynamos and has already begun training with the Durban-based club.

Reports suggest AmaZulu paid over R2 million for the forward, a significant increase from the R600,000 Power Dynamos reportedly paid to sign him from Kakamega Homeboyz just a year ago.

Clifford Mulenga: Moses Shumah is Not Skillful

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The 23-year-old arrives with a formidable reputation, having scored 21 league goals last season to help Power Dynamos secure the title while also claiming the Golden Boot award.

Despite these achievements, Mulenga, who played for clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Jomo Cosmos, remains unconvinced about the striker's overall ability.

"To be honest, I only saw him score goals. How good is he? I think he is average," Mulenga told KickOff.

The former winger questioned Shumah's technical skills, suggesting the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will be a significant step up.

"His all-round play is average. Not skillful. Can’t dribble. It will be interesting to see how he handles the advanced PSL league," he commented.

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Mulenga attributed much of Shumah's success to the system at his former club. "Power Dynamos are a very good ball-passing team that creates a lot of chances. So, most strikers benefit from that," he explained, before acknowledging the Kenyan's finishing prowess.

"Shumah is good in front of the goal," Mulenga conceded. "Perhaps AmaZulu believe he will get them the goals."

Moses Shumah: Harambee Stars Striker’s Rising Career

Moses Shumah's professional football journey began to soar in 2022 when he joined Kakamega Homeboyz, quickly establishing himself as one of Kenya's most lethal forwards and winning the domestic league's Golden Boot.

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His prolific form earned him a high-profile move to Zambian giants Power Dynamos, where he enjoyed an explosive debut season.

The towering centre-forward went on to score an impressive 23 goals across all competitions, securing yet another league Golden Boot and driving his side to a historic title.

Following this record-breaking campaign, Shumah sealed a major summer transfer to South African Premier Soccer League side AmaZulu FC.