Agnes Ngetich Smashes Women-Only Half Marathon World Record in Copenhagen

Kenyan distance-running sensation Agnes Ngetich produced another extraordinary performance at the World Athletics Road Running Championships.

Kenyan distance-running sensation Agnes Ngetich has added another remarkable achievement to her growing list of accolades after setting a new women-only half marathon world record at the World Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Sunday morning.

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Ngetich clocked an astonishing 1:05:15, improving the previous record of 1:06:16 set by fellow Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships.

The new mark represents a staggering 61-second improvement on Jepchirchir's record and further underlines Ngetich's growing influence in global distance running.

Kenya Secures 1-2 Finish in Copenhagen

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Ngetich's dominant performance also helped Kenya claim the top two positions on the podium.

Compatriot Veronica Loleo took silver after crossing the finish line in 1:06:50, while Rwanda's Florence Niyonkuru secured bronze in 1:06:08.

Kenya's Daisilah Jerono narrowly missed out on a podium place, finishing fourth in 1:06:13.

The result capped another outstanding display from Ngetich, who continues to establish herself among the leading figures in women's distance running.

Second Global Title of a Stunning 2026

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The Copenhagen triumph is Ngetich's second global title of an exceptional 2026 campaign.

Her breakthrough year began with victory at the World Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on January 10, where she claimed her first senior world title.

Ngetich dominated the women's 10km race in 31:28, finishing ahead of Uganda's Joy Cheptoyek, who clocked 32:10, and Ethiopia's Senayet Getachew, who recorded 32:13.

Agnes Ngetich Continues Winning Run

Her impressive form continued on home soil at the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour on February 14.

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Ngetich won the women's 10km race in 32:28, finishing comfortably ahead of Mercy Chepkemoi, who recorded 33:42, and Catherine Amanang’ole, who crossed the line in 33:51.

However, the season also presented a setback when she finished 13th at the New York Half Marathon on March 15 in 1:10:25.

That race was won by fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri in 1:06:33. Rather than allowing the disappointing result to derail her season, Ngetich responded with a series of impressive performances.

She won the 10km road race in Lille on April 4 in 28:58 before securing another victory in New York on June 6, where she clocked 30:07.

Her versatility was again evident when she moved to the track for the Monaco Diamond League on July 10.

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Ngetich won the 3,000m in 8:08.95, finishing ahead of Ethiopia's Aleshign Baweke and Senayet Getachew, who recorded 8:23.81 and 8:24.02 respectively.

The Copenhagen record adds another major achievement to a season in which Ngetich has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to excel across cross country, road racing and the track.