Pitso Mosimane Faces Early Questions Over Bafana Bafana AFCON Squad

Pitso Mosimanes latest Bafana Bafana squad has sparked debate, with questions emerging over some of his selections ahead of the AFCON qualifiers.

Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is facing early criticism over his squad choices for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, with former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye questioning the inclusion of players struggling for form and game time.

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The initial goodwill for Pitso Mosimane's return as Bafana Bafana head coach has been tested following the announcement of his 30-man squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

While Pitso Mosimane is a highly respected figure, his decision to include Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane has raised eyebrows.

Mbuthuma's call-up is particularly contentious due to his inconsistent form at club level. Despite contributing two goals and two assists in nine appearances for the Buccaneers this season, his overall performances have not convinced many of the Pirates faithful.

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Khanye Voices His Doubts

Speaking on Metro FM’s "Sports Night Amplified with Andile," Junior Khanye was blunt in his assessment of the squad.

The former professional footballer expressed his admiration for Mosimane but admitted he was baffled by the selection of Mbuthuma.

"I don't understand the inclusion of players like Mbuthuma," Khanye stated. "I love coach Pitso and I love his identity. The way his teams play, I love him. But coach Pitso bringing in Mbuthuma... I don't understand why, and that's why many people will ask questions."

The Zwane Conundrum

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The most debated selection is arguably that of the legendary Themba Zwane. While his status as one of South Africa's greatest players of his generation is undisputed, his recent lack of playing time at Mamelodi Sundowns has made his national team call-up a point of contention for critics like Khanye.

"I love Themba 'Mshishi' Zwane. He's done well for himself individually, but for me, it's unnecessary. He's not playing for Sundowns," Khanye argued.

"What are you bringing him in for? I don't get it. I know they have a good relationship; they come a long way, coach Pitso and Mshishi."

"But if you're judging players on current performance, where does Mshishi fit in? He's not even playing regularly at Sundowns. So, it doesn't make sense either."

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Pressure Mounts Ahead of Qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane now has the challenge of silencing his critics when Bafana Bafana face Guinea and Eritrea later this month. With the 2027 AFCON qualification campaign just beginning, any missteps will only intensify the scrutiny on his squad choices.

As the nation looks ahead to the crucial double-header, the performances of both Mbuthuma and Zwane will be closely watched.