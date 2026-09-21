Patrick Matasi: Former Harambee Stars Keeper Reveals Why He Turned Down Gor Mahia Move for Tusker FC

Patrick Matasi has revealed how an unexpected intervention by his wife changed his plans to join Gor Mahia.

Former Kenya international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has revealed that a last-minute intervention by his wife prevented him from joining Kenyan champions Gor Mahia from their arch-rivals, AFC Leopards.

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In an interview on Friday, September 18, 2026, with Wollap Central, Patrick Matasi explained that he was on the verge of signing for K'Ogalo after becoming a free agent, but his wife's actions led him to join Tusker FC instead.

"I was a free agent after leaving Posta Rangers and was going to join Gor Mahia," Matasi stated. "I had my release letter and was very close to the move. I had already made up my mind."

However, his plans took an unexpected turn. "My wife was against the move, and it happened that she got hold of my release letter. She went with it to Tusker," he explained.

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"I tried to reach her to no avail. She finally picked up while at Ruaraka [Tusker’s training base]. She argued that since I had played for Leopards, I should not move to Gor Mahia."

The Influence of Coach Robert Matano

Matasi also spoke highly of veteran coach Robert 'the Lion' Matano, crediting him with shaping his winning mentality. Matano was in charge at AFC Leopards during Matasi's challenging early days at the club.

"Matano is the coach I admire the most. I affectionately refer to him as Mzae," Matasi said. "He coaches his team to win, not just to play. He can motivate you and make you do anything for his team."

The goalkeeper recalled his difficult start at Leopards, where he spent nearly six months without a competitive appearance. "The team was then under Robert Matano, who was very demanding, but I managed to come up to the standards despite enduring a tough first four months," he noted.

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Matasi's opportunity finally came after an injury to the first-choice keeper, Barnabas Tiema. Under new coach Jan Koops, he had to prove his worth.

"Coach Koops then deemed me as too young for a starter. It is true I was still young then and had that youthful vigour," Matasi recalled. His big break came when he saved a penalty from Pascal Ochieng, securing a draw for his team.