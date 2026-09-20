Nicholas Kipkorir Secures Silver as Andreas Almgren Claims Men's Half Marathon Title in Copenhagen

Nicholas Kipkorir led a strong Kenyan showing in Copenhagen, battling through a thrilling men’s half marathon before narrowly missing out on gold.

Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir delivered a brave performance to earn silver in the men’s half marathon at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

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Facing a star-studded field of endurance giants, Kipkorir anchored a strong Kenyan contingent in a high-speed, tactical battle through the streets of the Danish capital.

While Sweden’s Andreas Almgren ultimately powered to gold with an Area Record time of 58:06, Kipkorir kept Kenya firmly on the global podium by taking second place in 58:11.

Ugandan superstar Joshua Cheptegei rounded out the top three, claiming bronze in a Personal Best time of 58:26.

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High-Speed Drama at the Front as Almgren Outlasts Kipkorir

From the opening gun, the men's half marathon unfolded at a blistering, historic pace. The elite pack set a punishing rhythm through the flat Copenhagen course, separating the primary contenders well before the final stages.

Nicholas Kipkorir remained in full control throughout the brutal mid-race surges, trading the lead with Sweden’s Andreas Almgren and Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei.

Kipkorir’s sharp tactical positioning allowed him to respond to every push from the East African contingent and European distance specialists alike.

As the race reached its thrilling conclusion, Almgren unleashed a decisive late acceleration down the home stretch to break the tape in an Area Record time of 58:06.

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Kipkorir matched the fierce intensity to cross the finish line just five seconds behind in 58:11, securing a well-earned world silver medal for Kenya. Cheptegei followed shortly after to take bronze in 58:26 (PB), while Ethiopia’s Tadese Worku settled for fourth in 58:35 (PB).

Beyond Kipkorir's podium finish, Team Kenya saw four runners finish inside the top ten. Gideon Kipkertich Rono claimed fifth place overall, crossing the finish line in a swift 58:57 to ensure two Kenyans finished under the prestigious sub-59-minute barrier.

Rono fought off stiff competition from Djibouti’s Hani Idriss Hersi, who finished sixth in a National Record time of 59:09, and Italy’s Yemaneberhan Crippa, who took seventh in 59:18.

Further back in the packed field, Kenya’s Alex Nzioka Matata put in a determined performance to secure eighth place in 59:22.

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Fan favourite Daniel Simiu Ebenyo rounded out the top-ten Kenyan blockade, placing ninth with a Season's Best time of 59:42. Ebenyo stayed resilient through the closing kilometres, holding off Morocco’s Othmane El Goumri, who took tenth place in a Personal Best clocking of 59:53.

Top Three Results

1st Place: Andreas Almgren (SWE) – 58:06 (AR)

2nd Place: Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) – 58:11