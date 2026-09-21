Myles Imbayi, son of WRC Safari Rally Kenya Event Director Norris Ongalo, was among the star attractions. Image source: Handout

Myles Imbayi, son of WRC Safari Rally Kenya Event Director Norris Ongalo, was among the star attractions. Image source: Handout

New Stars Shine as Pwani Motorsports Makes Winning Karting Debut at Whistling Morans

Pwani Motorsports made a strong debut as three rising stars stole the spotlight at Round 2 of the Kenya National Karting Championship.

The second round of the 2026 Kenya National Karting Championship produced a mix of emerging talent, close racing and a strong debut for newly registered Pwani Motorsports, which successfully hosted its first event at the Whistling Morans circuit in Athi River.

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The event provided a platform for several young drivers to make their mark, with Abdulnassir Ahmed, Sean Njumbi and Myles Imbayi emerging as the standout winners in their respective classes.

For Pwani Motorsports, the successful event also marked an important first step as a new club on the Kenyan motorsport scene.

Ahmed Dominates Cadet Class

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Abdulnassir Ahmed was the driver to beat in the Cadet Class, producing a confident performance across the two heats to take the overall victory.

Ahmed showed notable improvement in his driving lines throughout the day and converted his pace into a commanding result, finishing on 105 points. Myles O'Neal was second on 89 points.

The result underlined Ahmed's progress as he continues to develop his racecraft against some of the country's promising young karting drivers.

Njumbi Wins Junior Battle

The Junior Rotax class provided one of the closer battles of the day, with Sean Njumbi eventually emerging on top after a competitive contest with Kyan Githinji.

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Njumbi collected 105 points to secure the class victory, while Githinji finished second on 89 points.

The round also marked a debut in karting for Githinji, adding another young driver to an increasingly competitive junior field.

Imbayi Makes Senior Class Statement

Myles Imbayi delivered arguably the most dominant performance of the meeting in the Senior Rotax category.

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Imbayi led every heat on his way to a maximum 105 points, finishing ahead of Alvin Kioko, who scored 89 points.

Rally navigator Dennis Yaya completed the podium with 79 points, while Tinashe Gatimu finished fourth on 74 points.

Michuki Hinga, the current Kenya National 2WD rally leader, was fifth on 22 points after failing to start Heat 3.

With a clean sweep of the heats, Imbayi has already positioned himself as one of the drivers to watch as the 2026 championship progresses.

New Faces Add to Growing Karting Field

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The event also featured karting debuts for Githinji and Gatimu, highlighting the growing interest in the discipline among young drivers and motorsport families.

Gatimu's appearance also added another member of the Safari's daughter-mother team to the karting grid, further reflecting the family involvement that has become a notable feature of Kenyan motorsport.

Beyond the action on track, the round was significant because it was the first event organised by newly registered Pwani Motorsports.

The club delivered a clean and well-run meeting at Whistling Morans, earning praise for its organisation and the conduct of the competitors.

Pwani Motorsports official Mohammed Moti said the club was encouraged by the response to its first event.

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“As a newly registered club, we are excited to run our first event. The discipline from drivers, and the support from Motorsport Kenya Federation has been overwhelming.”

The successful debut gives Pwani Motorsports a strong foundation as it looks to establish itself within Kenya's motorsport community.

Official Results – Round 2, Whistling Morans

Cadet Class

1. Abdulnassir Ahmed – #694 – 105 points

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2. Myles O'Neal – #187 – 89 points

Rotax Junior Class

1. Sean Njumbi – #10 – 105 points

2. Kyan Githinji – #41 – 89 points

Rotax Senior Class

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1. Myles Imbayi – #33 – 105 points

2. Alvin Kioko – #58 – 89 points

3. Dennis Yaya – #47 – 79 points

4. Tinashe Gatimu – #65 – 74 points