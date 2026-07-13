Man United Calm Nerves of Anxious Fans with First Signing of Michael Carrick Era

Manchester United have unveiled Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos who is their first summer signing under new coach Michael Carrick.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea, making him the first acquisition under new head coach Michael Carrick.

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The 22-year-old Brazilian has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the transfer fee reported to be £48 million, potentially rising by an additional £2 million in add-ons.

Santos arrives to strengthen United's midfield options following the departure of Casemiro and a long-term knee injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte during the World Cup.

Santos joined Chelsea from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in 2023 and went on to make 47 appearances for the London side. His time at Stamford Bridge also included loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Strasbourg, and a temporary return to Vasco da Gama.

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Santos Reveals Big Old Trafford Ambitions

Dreams do come true.@04Andrey is proof of that 🔏 pic.twitter.com/2ZiSP7y9ai — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2026

Last season, he featured regularly for the Blues under managers Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior and Calum McFarlane.

Speaking to the club's official website, Santos expressed his excitement about the move and the opportunity to work with the new manager.

"Everything about Manchester United is special. It is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented," he said. "I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick. He is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams."

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The midfielder also praised the club's ambition and atmosphere, adding: "Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is, and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."

Who Else is On Man United’s Radar?

United looks good on you, @04Andrey 👌🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 13, 2026

This transfer marks the first signing for Carrick since he was appointed permanent head coach in May, following a successful interim period at the end of the 2025-26 season.

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United's transfer activity is expected to continue, with reports on Monday suggesting the club is also close to securing a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Red Devils had previously been in talks for Atalanta's Ederson, and while that deal stalled, it could be revisited later in the transfer window.

In other potential moves, Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is reportedly nearing a switch to Old Trafford, with current keepers Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana expected to depart this summer.