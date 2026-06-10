Sammy Henia-Kamau: Harambee Stars Forward's English Premier League Dream Shattered

Kenyan international Sammy Henia-Kamau will not be playing in the Premier League for Hull City next season after the newly-promoted club released him.

Newly-promoted English Premier League club Hull City have released Harambee Stars forward Sammy Henia-Kamau as they begin to shape their squad for the 2026/27 top-flight season.

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The decision marks a setback for the young forward, who had hoped to break into the senior team and follow in the footsteps of Victor Wanyama as the second Kenyan to play in the Premier League.

Hull City confirmed the departure in their official retained list published at the end of the 2025/26 season on Wednesday. Henia-Kamau is one of seven Under-21 players whose contracts will not be renewed when they expire at the end of June.

"The following players will be released following the expiration of their contracts: Pharrell Brown, Rocco Coyle, Sammy Henia-Kamau, Joao Mendes, Harry Revill, Noah Wadsworth and Callum Yam," the club announced in a statement.

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Dropped Days After Kenyan Debut

Henia-Kamau, who was born in England to a Kenyan father, made his senior debut for the Harambee Stars in an international friendly against Lesotho in Pretoria, South Africa on Sunday when Kenya won 4-0. The versatile attacker came on as a substitute in the second half to earn his first cap for Kenya.

Speaking before his international debut, the youngster expressed his excitement about the call-up.

"It honestly still feels unreal," Henia-Kamau said last week. "This is something I've carried in my heart for years, growing up and dreaming about representing Kenya one day."

This release means the 20-year-old is once again in search of a new club, having joined Hull's development squad just last year after leaving Swansea City. Despite this, Henia-Kamau is considered one of Kenya's most promising overseas talents and will be looking for a new opportunity to continue his professional development.

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