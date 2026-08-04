Mohammed Bajaber’s Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Simba Exit Reports

The Harambee Stars playmaker appears to have severed ties with the Tanzanian giants as he trains in Kenya while his teammates continue preparations for the new season.

Harambee Stars forward Mohammed Bajaber looks to have played his last for Simba going by reports in Tanzania and the team’s current situation.

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Bajaber, who signed a two-year contract last August in a deal worth a reported ksh12.9 million in transfer fees to Kenya Police, appears set to sever ties with the Tanzanian giants and might not see out the rest of his contract.

While Simba have yet to make official the situation of Bajaber, several reports in Tanzania last month stated that the club has decided to terminate his contract owing to his poor injury record that limited his availability.

Bajaber was not part of the Simba squad that featured at the ongoing CECAFA Kagame Cup as while his teammates were playing Kigali, he has been training on his own in Nairobi.

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Bajaber Training With Kenya Police

Mohammed Bajaber has resumed training with Kenya Police FC following his departure from Simba SC.



It remains to be seen whether the attacker will rejoin the club ahead of the new season. pic.twitter.com/WGdvRGMG3f — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) August 4, 2026

The former Nairobi City Stars forward has been posting clips of his training drills on social media in recent days while journalist Kevin Teya reports that he is now training with his ex-club Kenya Police, sparking speculation of a potential return to the 2024-25 FKF Premier League champions.

Bajaber has endured a torrid year since making the switch to Simba as what seemed like a big step in his career ended up to be a major nightmare largely due to injuries.

The playmaker joined Simba with a big reputation but at the time, he was nursing an injury which took longer to heal, and he had to wait until December to make his debut.

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Dream Debut Before Nightmare Spell

Mohammed Bajaber in action for Simba. Photo: Simba SC

It was a dream start as having come on with six minutes to go, Bajaber scored with his first touch and it was hoped that he would kick on from there.

However, he would sit on the bench in the next game and miss out on a second one in a row before he made his first start on January 18. Bajaber lasted just 12 minutes before suffering a fresh injury which ruled him out for nearly two months.

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These setbacks seem to have convinced Simba to look elsewhere and that decision was firm as the Kenyan international was not played again even when fit and despite playing for Harambee Stars in March and June.