Celebi Aviation Strengthens Its Kenya Operations Through Collaboration with Ex-Man United Partners Turkish Airlines

Çelebi Aviation has made a step forward after sealing a deal with Turkish Airlines which has supported top clubs like Man United, Barcelona and Galatasaray.

Çelebi Aviation, which continues to expand its presence in the global aviation industry through strategic partnerships, is strengthening its operations in Kenya under a new agreement with Turkish Airlines.

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As of 1 August 2026, the company will begin providing ground handling services to Turkish Airlines at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. This new collaboration marks an important step in Çelebi Aviation’s growth strategy across Africa, while further enhancing the company’s presence in Nairobi, one of East Africa’s most strategic aviation hubs.

With more than 65 years of experience in the aviation industry and operations across three continents, Çelebi Aviation will support Turkish Airlines’ Istanbul-Nairobi-Istanbul flights with passenger services, ramp operations, aircraft turnaround coordination, baggage services and other ground handling processes.

Within the scope of the operation, which will include seven weekly flights and approximately 365 flights annually, Çelebi Aviation aims to serve around 75,000 to 80,000 passengers per year with safe, timely and high-quality service standards.

A New Phase in Strategic Airline Partnerships

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The new agreement with Turkish Airlines marks another important milestone for Çelebi Aviation Kenya, further strengthening its operational presence at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Already serving global airlines across different segments, including British Airways, Emirates SkyCargo, Network Airlines and Astral Aviation, Çelebi Aviation Kenya is further strengthening its position in the region through this collaboration.

As one of East Africa’s most important connection points, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport continues to serve as a strategic gateway between Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Nairobi’s role as a regional trade hub and its growing international connectivity continue to increase the airport’s importance within the global aviation ecosystem. As part of the modernization efforts led by the Kenya Airports Authority, the airport’s annual passenger capacity is planned to increase from 7.5 million to 22 million.

An Operational Structure Strengthened by International Standards

Çelebi Aviation Kenya conducts all its operations in line with international quality and safety standards. Holding ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISAGO and GDP certifications, which support the safe transportation of pharmaceutical logistics, the company provides services at international standards, particularly in the handling of high-value and temperature-controlled cargo.

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The company also integrates its sustainability approach into its operations through the active use of

electric ground support equipment, known as e-GSE. This practice helps reduce the environmental impact of operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, while also supporting the global sustainability objectives of the aviation industry.

With its experienced operational teams, advanced ground support equipment and strong coordination capabilities, Çelebi Aviation Kenya aims to ensure a safe, timely and seamless service flow for Turkish Airlines operations.

Commenting on the significance of the new collaboration for Çelebi Aviation’s Kenya operations, Atilla Korkmazoglu, President of Ground Handling & Cargo, EMEA at Çelebi Aviation, said: “Our collaboration with Turkish Airlines clearly demonstrates the operational maturity of Çelebi Aviation Kenya and the trust we have built with leading international airlines. We are pleased to support Turkish Airlines' operations in Nairobi and believe this partnership will create long-term value for both organisations."

Together with the ongoing modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, we believe that the aviation ecosystem in the region will continue to grow stronger. With our robust operational infrastructure, international standards and sustainable service approach, we will continue to provide high-quality and reliable ground handling services to Turkish Airlines.

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