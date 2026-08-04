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Harambee Stars Prospect Under Assessment at English Club After Everton Departure

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 11:38 - 04 August 2026
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Harambee Stars Prospect Under Assessment at English Club After Everton Departure
Harambee Stars Prospect Under Assessment at English Club After Everton Departure
The former Everton midfielder is hoping to secure the next step in his career after attracting interest from an English club.
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Sheffield Wednesday are currently assessing former Everton prospect Tyler Onyango, who is training with the club as a free agent.

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The 23-year-old midfielder featured in the Owls' recent pre-season friendly against Oldham Athletic, coming on as a half-time substitute for Billy Mitchell in the 4-0 defeat.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 5in, Onyango offers versatility, being capable of playing in central midfield or as a centre-back. Owls manager Henrik Pedersen confirmed the trial, highlighting the player's adaptability.

Tyler Onyango: Sheffield Wednesday Coach on Assessing Harambee Stars Midfielder

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"He can play right centre-back in a back three. He can play as a number six. He can play more positions," Pedersen stated as quoted by The Star UK. "He's training right now with us, and then let's see what's happening.”

Onyango, who was born in Luton, spent six years at Everton before his release this summer. He made his senior debut for the Toffees against Sheffield Wednesday in a January 2021 FA Cup tie and went on to make five first-team appearances, four of which were in the Premier League.

During his time in Everton's academy, he received the prestigious Keith Tamlin Award, an honour previously won by players like Ross Barkley.

The midfielder has also gained valuable experience through loan spells at Burton Albion, Forest Green Rovers, and Stockport County.

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His connection to the Owls is strengthened by sporting director Simon Wilson, who was at Stockport when Onyango was signed on loan twice.

"We know he is a versatile player and we believe he can positively contribute to the team in several ways," Wilson said during Onyango's time at Stockport.

"The last time around it was cut short through injury, but I think we all saw the potential. We are looking forward to working with him again."

With 36 League One appearances to his name, the former England U17 international has proven experience in the division.

Central midfield is a key area for Wednesday to reinforce, with Barry Bannan, Billy Mitchell, and Jarvis Thornton as the primary options. Given the club's budget constraints, a versatile player like Onyango could be a valuable addition to the squad.

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