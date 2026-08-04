Talanta Stadium Access Road Construction Suspended After Court Order

A court ruling has created a fresh hurdle for a key project linked to Talanta Stadium, with Ngong Forest at the centre of the dispute.

The Environment and Land Court has dealt a fresh blow to preparations surrounding the Talanta Stadium project after issuing a temporary injunction stopping the construction of a road intended to link the new stadium with the Bomas International Conference Centre.

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The road, which cuts through a section of Ngong Road Forest, was expected to improve access to the state-of-the-art sporting facility as Kenya continues preparations to host major international events.

However, construction has now been suspended until a legal challenge against the project is fully heard and determined.

As reported by Nation, the case was filed by a coalition of civil society organisations, including the Law Society of Kenya, the Green Belt Movement and JustAct, who are challenging the Kenya Urban Roads Authority's (KURA) decision to excise part of the protected forest for the road project.

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According to the Green Belt Movement, the court's interim order halts all construction activities related to the road as well as a planned eco-lodge within the affected area.

Petitioners Say Development Must Respect Environmental Laws

Despite the legal challenge, the petitioners insist they are not opposed to infrastructure development, including projects linked to sports, but want them implemented in line with the Constitution and environmental regulations.

Job Mwangi, the Advocacy Manager at the Green Belt Movement, clarified that the petition is not aimed at obstructing national development.

"Kenya needs modern infrastructure to support economic growth and national priorities," he stated. "But the development must be undertaken in a manner that respects the Constitution, environmental laws and the rights of present and future generations to a clean and healthy environment."

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The court case has reignited debate over how Kenya can deliver major sports infrastructure while protecting environmentally sensitive public land.

Government Defends Talanta Stadium Development

Government officials have maintained that the Talanta Stadium project and its supporting infrastructure remain important national priorities and should not come at the expense of environmental conservation.

Speaking recently, George Tarus, Secretary for Forest Development at the State Department for Forestry, defended the government's environmental credentials, arguing that the administration remains committed to expanding the country's forest cover.

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"Had we been unfriendly to green spaces, the 15 billion tree agenda would not have gotten the biggest political and administrative support," Tarus said.

When questioned about the clearing of land in Ngong Road Forest for the stadium-related project, he responded, "I would not say that I am in a position to know whether that road is being built or not... but what I know is that this administration is gearing to support sporting facilities and activities in the country."

Balancing Sports Infrastructure and Conservation

The government has consistently argued that strategic infrastructure projects can coexist with environmental protection if proper safeguards are followed.

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Gitonga Mugambi, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Forestry, recently reiterated that projects capable of boosting the country's economy and supporting national priorities should not be abandoned solely because they are located near protected areas.

"We must develop. We must grow our economy, but at the same time, we must conserve," PS Mugambi explained.

"The government is seeking to strike a balance between protecting natural ecosystems and delivering national development priorities."

Mugambi specifically cited the Talanta Sports City project as one of the country's flagship developments.

"This country needs Talanta, and we must build Talanta," he affirmed. However, conservation groups continue to insist that Ngong Road Forest plays a vital ecological role for Nairobi and should not be compromised.

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Akshay Vishwanath, Executive Director of JustAct, described the forest as an irreplaceable urban ecosystem.

"The forest is a vital urban ecosystem that improves air quality, regulates temperatures, protects biodiversity, stores carbon, safeguards water catchments and offers recreational space for Nairobi residents," he said.