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Millions Harambee Starlets Will Earn from CAF After Nightmare WAFCON 2026

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:15 - 04 August 2026
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Harambee Starlets players line up before their WAFCON 2026 match against Algeria. Image: FKF Media
Harambee Starlets may have exited WAFCON 2026 as the worst team in Group A but Kenya will still receive a tidy sum from tournament organisers CAF.
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Harambee Starlets are coming to terms with what has been a poor campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON 2026) but they are not leaving empty-handed.

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Kenya exited after finishing bottom of Group A, having lost 4-0 to Morocco, 1-0 to Senegal and 2-0 against Algeria, ending the tournament without a point or a goal.

Starlets paid the school fees for their long absence as their inexperience told, having been away for 10 years with the more experienced teams tearing them apart.

However, returning to WAFCON after a 10-year hiatus has boosted the country’s football coffers going by the prize money that tournament organisers Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be offering participating teams.

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How Much Will Harambee Starlets Earn?

Kenya lost to Algeria to exit WAFCON 2026 at the group stages. Image: FKF Media

At the 2026 edition, CAF set aside a total prize pool of $5.8 million (Ksh750 million), a 67% increase from the $3.475 million (ksh449 million) that was paid out at WAFCON 2024, while the winners are set for a significant reward.

All the 16 participating teams are assured $150,000 (Ksh19.4 million), which is an increase from the $125,000 (Ksh16 million) that the teams which qualified for the 2024 edition were awarded.

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This is the amount Starlets will take home after finishing last in their group as the amounts increases as teams progress.

However, this money will not be paid to the players but to the Football Kenya Federation with the aim of developing women’s football in the country.

Starlets players can only look forward to their allowances from government after missing out of President William Ruto’s promise of Ksh10 million per win at WAFCON but FKF can also opt to hand them a share of the prize money on top of what they are entitled to from the state.

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