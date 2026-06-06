Harambee Stars Coach Names Area of Concern Worked on Ahead of Lesotho Rematch

Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has shared the main area of weakness which his team has been working on before facing off with Lesotho on Sunday.

Harambee Stars assistant coach Vasili Manousakis has detailed the key areas of improvement needed when they take on Lesotho on Sunday.

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Kenya and Lesotho will face off for the second time this week in an international friendly in Pretoria, South Africa after playing out a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

During the game, Harambee Stars were not at their brilliant best as they struggled to break down the Southern Africans while they wasted the few chances that they created.

This is an area of concern that Manousakis says they have been working on before the rematch with Lesotho.

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“We have worked on a couple of tactical issues that let us down in the last game, especially getting into that final third,” Manousakis said on Saturday. “As you know, we created a couple of chances but we have to be a lot more clinical so that is the first issue.”

Coach Keen to Look at All Players

During the match, head coach Benni McCarthy gave debuts to a number of players with Stanley Wilson starting while Micah Obiero and Caleb Kramer came off the bench.

Deon Woodman, Sammy Henia-Kamau and Sydeny Agina are the new players who did not get minutes on Thursday and the tactician hopes to look at all the players.

“The other objective of the camp is to look at a lot of players who have not been here before so we are going to make some changes and give them a turn,” he added.

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“It is an international game and the mandate is that we need to win and that is certainly the expectation from the technical team. We have a long discussion with the coaches and we have had a look at a couple of videos where we came short, how we can do better.”