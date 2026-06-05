Benni McCarthy Defends Harambee Stars After Draw Against Lesotho as He Sets Ambitious Target for Return Leg

Benni McCarthy defended Harambee Stars after their 1-1 draw against Lesotho while expressing confidence that the team will improve in the return leg.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has defended the team following their 1-1 draw against Lesotho in the first leg of their friendly match played at the at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, June 4.

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Harambee Stars were off to a great start in the match, finding the back of the net courtesy of Frank Odhiambo before a defensive lapse that saw Lesotho equalise in the second half.

However, despite the missed chances, Benni McCarthy believes the players gave their all as he highlighted that they will be looking to make a mark in the second leg scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

Benni McCarthy: We Had So Many New Players

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Speaking after the match, Benni McCarthy said the team needed a competitive match to settle into his methods and build cohesion, particularly because several players had recently joined the squad and were still adapting to the national team environment.

The former Manchester United attacking coach explained that the coaching staff needed an opportunity to assess how the newcomers performed alongside the more experienced members of the team and to identify areas for improvement.

Benni McCarthy noted that, overall, the performance contained many encouraging aspects and showed positive signs for the future. However, he admitted that the result did not fully meet his expectations, as he had hoped for a victory.

He also highlighted the fact that a significant number of the players were making their first appearances, meaning the squad was still developing experience and understanding.

“I think the team needed a match to get going because, obviously, we had so many new players who were coming in for the first time, so we had to have a little check. I think the game was good. I’m not entirely happy or satisfied with the draw, but it’s football. There are a lot of young, inexperienced first-timers coming in,” Benni McCarthy said.

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Benni McCarthy: We Have a Lot to Improve On

Benni McCarthy added that the first match allowed both teams to understand each other's strengths, weaknesses, and style of play, which would make the next encounter different.

He explained that he intended to make significant changes to his lineup for the second game and expressed confidence that the team would deliver a stronger performance.

Benni McCarthy noted that in the first leg of the match, Harambee Stars created several promising opportunities but failed to convert enough of them into goals, making the contest more difficult than it should have been.

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He added that there were several individuals who impressed him with their displays and gave encouraging signs for the future.

“We know each other now from the first game, and for the second game, we will have a completely different team against them, and hopefully we can do much better than what we did today because when you have the chances and you don’t score, winning 1-nil, you’re treading very carefully,” Benni McCarthy said.