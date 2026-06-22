Mohamed Salah Inspires Egypt Comeback as Pharaohs End 92-Year Wait with Historic Win

Mohamed Salah inspired Egypt’s comeback victory over New Zealand as they ended a 92-year wait for a World Cup win.

Egypt secured a historic first-ever World Cup victory on Monday, rallying from a goal down to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in a dramatic Group G encounter in Vancouver.

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New Zealand took a surprise lead just 15 minutes into the match when Finn Surman headed home, and the All Whites held their advantage until the halftime break.

However, a resurgent Egyptian side emerged in the second half, scoring three goals in a blistering 24-minute spell through Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, and Trezeguet to turn the game on its head.

A 92-Year Wait Ends for The Pharaohs

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For Egypt, the victory was a moment nearly a century in the making. The Pharaohs participated in the second World Cup in 1934 but were eliminated after a 4-2 loss to Hungary.

Since then, the tournament has been a source of frustration for Africa's most successful footballing nation, which had failed to win in eight matches across five subsequent appearances.

That long-awaited triumph seemed unlikely when Surman put New Zealand ahead, as Egypt struggled to find their rhythm in the first half. But the second period was a different story.

The Pharaohs' superior attacking talent came to the fore, and they dismantled the All Whites with a clinical and ruthless display.

It was fitting that Mohamed Salah scored the go-ahead goal. The departing Liverpool forward has found the net at a World Cup before but has also shared in his country's tournament disappointments.

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This time, he delivered the decisive strike for his nation's first win on the global stage. Salah's 68th international goal will surely be remembered as one of his most significant, all but guaranteeing Egypt's progression to the knockout rounds for the first time.

While Salah provided the crucial goal, it was Mostafa Ziko who truly lit up the match in Vancouver. The Pyramids FC winger was the driving force behind Egypt's second-half resurgence, equalising with a free header in the 59th minute before brilliantly linking up with Salah to assist the second goal.

These were the highlights of a dynamic performance from Ziko, who, in just his fourth international appearance, created two major chances, took four shots, and proved a constant menace to the New Zealand defence. Though Salah remains the team's talisman, Ziko will be celebrated as the hero of the night in Cairo.

Heartbreak for New Zealand as World Cup Win Remains Elusive

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While Egypt celebrated a landmark achievement, New Zealand's quest for a maiden World Cup victory continues.

The All Whites have now played eight matches at the tournament since their 1982 debut, recording four draws and four defeats.

There were many positives in their first-half display, as they outshot Egypt 7-6 and effectively neutralised the attacking threats of Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Ziko.

However, Darren Bazeley's side appeared to run out of steam after the break, unable to contain Egypt's star power as the shot count swung heavily in their opponents' favour.

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New Zealand's hopes are not entirely extinguished. Following their earlier draw with Iran, a victory in their final group match against Belgium would likely see them advance.