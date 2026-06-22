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Tunisian Defender Moved to Tears as He Slams Federation After World Cup Elimination

Abigael Wafula
Abigael Wafula 05:57 - 22 June 2026
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Tunisian Defender Moved to Tears as He Slams Federation After World Cup Elimination
Tunisian Defender Moved to Tears as He Slams Federation After World Cup Elimination
The Nice defender was moved to tears after Tunisia’s World Cup elimination, criticising the national team setup and slamming the football federation for its mismanagement.
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Tunisian defender Ali Abdi was overcome with emotion in a post-match interview, breaking down in tears as he condemned the state of the national team following a heavy 4-0 World Cup defeat to Japan.

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The loss came after a disastrous 5-1 opening match defeat to Sweden, which led to the dismissal of coach Sabri Lamouchi.

Hervé Renard took charge for the Japan game, but the change failed to prevent another comprehensive loss for the Tunisian side.

Ali Abdi Sends Message to Tunisian Fans After World Cup Elimination

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Speaking to beIN Sports, an emotional Abdi directed his frustration at the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF).

"I apologise to the Tunisian supporters, but not to the people who amuse themselves by leaking information left and right," he stated. "That's not in the country's interest."

Lamouchi's dismissal was reportedly contentious, with claims that FTF officials had interfered with team selection, forcing him to change his starting lineup twice before the Sweden match.

Abdi, who plays his club football for Ligue 1 side Nice, highlighted the deep-rooted issues preventing the team from progressing.

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"We didn’t have time to work as a team; instead of fixing the flaws, we tore everything down and rebuilt every time," Abdi explained, his voice breaking.

"We're coming to play at a World Cup with players who have never played together. If you look at the Japanese players, it's the same team from 2022; meanwhile, we change the team every tournament. You can't build like that."

With their elimination from the tournament confirmed, Tunisia will play their final World Cup match against the Netherlands on Thursday, June 25.

Meanwhile, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded tournament will feature 48 national teams competing in 16 state-of-the-art stadiums.

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