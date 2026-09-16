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Micah Obiero Opens Up on Start to Life at English Fifth Tier Club After Opening Goal Account

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:01 - 16 September 2026
Micah Obiero celebrates his debut goal for Carlisle United. Image: Carlisle United
The Harambee Stars forward has commented on his first few days at Carlisle United after helping the club secure a draw on Tuesday.
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Kenyan striker Micah Obiero has reflected on his first week at English fifth tier club Carlisle United after scoring his first goal on Tuesday.

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Obiero, who joined the club last week from Wealdstone FC, had made his debut on Saturday, coming off the bench in the final 25 minutes, but he was handed a start on Tuesday, when he played 70 minutes.

The 25-year-old wasted no time as after his side went a goal down to Forest Green Rovers after eight minutes, he restored parity with a composed finish in the 29th minute.

"It’s always a good feeling scoring a goal,” Obiero told the club after the game. "When you join a club, you want to get off the mark as fast as you can. There’s no better way than scoring at home, so it’s a good feeling scoring in front of the fans."

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Obiero displayed great composure to finish off under pressure after Teddy Jenks pounced on some poor defending in the visitors' box and the ball broke for the Kenyan to smash home.

"You can rush it, you can drag it, but I just tried to keep composed and get a good connection on it. Luckily for me, it went in,” he said of his technique.

What Frustrates Harambee Stars Forward?

"It’s another one where you’re just frustrated. We could have won it, so it’s one of those where you’ve just got to go to the next one and try again,” he added.

The draw, a second in a row, extended Carlisle United’s winless run to three games with their last victory coming on August 31, and it has seen them fall to 14th on the table with 10 points from eight games, seven behind leaders Fylde, something that frustrates the Kenyan striker.

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"It’s frustrating because we’re doing all the right things; it’s just not landing, and it’s not going our way, but things will change,” Obiero said.

"It’s a long season, and there are so many games, so it’s just about taking each game as it is. We’re not losing these games, we’re drawing them, so it’s not the worst.

"But we know what we can be as a team and it’s just about going on to the next game and hopefully winning that one."

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