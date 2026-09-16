Harambee Stars Striker Scores Debut Goal for New English Side to Rescue Point from Jaws of Defeat

The Kenyan forward was the hero as he helped Carlisle United get a share of the spoils with his first goal since returning to the English fifth tier club.

While his younger brother Zech Obiero has had a nightmare start to life at his new club Gillingham, suffering an injury in his debut match, Micah Obiero has started with a flourish at Carlisle United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The striker scored his first goal for the English National League side in his first start on Tuesday, to help them come from a goal down and draw 1-1 at home to Forest Green.

Kyle Kelly put the visitors ahead early in the match, but Obiero found the net for the first time since rejoining the Blues to level the score. Despite chances for both teams, neither could find a late winner.

Manager Chris Beech made two adjustments to the side that drew with Southend United. Obiero was handed his first start in his second spell with the club, replacing Leo Duru, while Ryan Galvin returned to the lineup in place of Josh Williams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlisle nearly made a dream start when Teddy Jenks curled a shot just wide of the post from inside the box. However, it was Forest Green who struck first in the eighth minute. Kyle Kelly expertly flicked Jayden Clarke's corner past goalkeeper Adam Desbois to give his side the lead.

Obiero Capitalises on Poor Defending

The Blues responded in the 28th minute. Jenks showed great persistence to capitalise on hesitant defending from Rovers, driving towards the goal before the ball broke to Obiero, who fired home the equaliser.

Set pieces remained a concern for Carlisle's defence, with Clarke dragging a shot wide from the edge of the area following a well-worked corner routine. Before the break, Sean Etaluku had a chance for the visitors after a quick break down the left, but his effort only found the side netting.

In the second half, both sides pushed for a decisive goal. Determined running from Galvin down the left wing resulted in a low cross to Kelly, whose shot was deflected over the bar. Later, a neat interchange between Stephen Wearne and Leo Duru set up Regan Linney, but he sent his shot high and wide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the match drew to a close, the intensity increased. A superb pass from Miguel Azeez sent Linney racing towards the box, but his shot rolled agonizingly wide. In the final moments, a spectacular save from Craig Ross and a shot from Junior Luamba that rattled the crossbar denied Carlisle a late victory, ensuring the points were shared.