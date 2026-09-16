Manchester United vs Brighton: Preview, Team News, Possible Lineups and Prediction as Carrick Seeks Cup Redemption

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their derby defeat when they face Brighton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night and here is all you need to know.

Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion are set to clash at Old Trafford in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night, with both clubs coming off contrasting Premier League results over the weekend.

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The winner of this midweek fixture will advance to the fourth round, with the draw scheduled to take place immediately following the match. The next round of fixtures will be played during the week of October 26.

Match Preview

Manchester United enter the cup tie reeling from a controversial 1-0 defeat in the Manchester derby.

Michael Carrick’s side felt hard done by after Erling Haaland’s second-half goal for Manchester City was allowed to stand, despite an apparent offside interference from Enzo Fernandez. VAR's decision was widely criticised, but United ultimately failed to capitalise on the one-man advantage they held for over an hour following Phil Foden's 23rd-minute red card.

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The Red Devils' attack appeared sluggish and lacked creativity, managing only one significant shot on target late in the game. This loss continues a difficult start to the season for United, who have secured just one win in their first four league matches and have conceded seven goals. Already eight points behind league leaders Arsenal and Manchester City, any early title aspirations seem to be fading.

Before a trip to face winless Fulham on Sunday, United will look to find form in the EFL Cup, a competition they have won six times, most recently in the 2022-23 season. This match marks their first EFL Cup appearance since a surprising second-round exit to Grimsby Town last year. The club will be keen to avoid being knocked out before the fourth round in consecutive seasons, a fate they last suffered in the mid-1990s.

In contrast, Brighton are enjoying a strong start to their Premier League campaign. The Seagulls sit fourth in the table and have scored a league-high 13 goals in their opening four games. Fabian Hurzeler’s team delivered a commanding performance on Sunday, dismantling newly-promoted Coventry City 5-0 with five different players finding the net.

While Hurzeler praised his team's attacking prowess, he also highlighted the performance of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, who made six saves to secure his fourth clean sheet in six matches.

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Brighton now turn their attention to Old Trafford, a venue where they have found success recently, winning on four of their last visits.

Despite a historically poor record in the EFL Cup—having reached the quarter-finals only once in 1978-79—the Seagulls have a strong recent head-to-head record against United, winning seven of their last 11 encounters across all competitions.

Team News

Manchester United will be without several key players due to injury, including Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Amad Diallo (ankle), and Tom Heaton (hamstring). Former Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba (ankle) will also miss the reunion with his old club.

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Luke Shaw remains a doubt after missing the derby, with Patrick Dorgu poised to continue at left-back. Michael Carrick may opt to rotate his squad, with Andrey Santos pushing for a start in midfield and Benjamin Sesko potentially leading the line in place of Matheus Cunha.

Brighton & Hove Albion face a significant injury crisis as they prepare for their upcoming match, with a host of key players sidelined. The club's treatment room is currently occupied by Yankuba Minteh (calf), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Mats Wieffer (knee), and Stefanos Tzimas (knee). Additionally, Jack Hinshelwood and Zadok Yohanna are out with unspecified issues.

However, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has several options, with new signing Chema Andres and Matt O’Reilly pushing for a starting role. Pascal Struijk, Jaouen Hadjam, Ibrahim Osman, and Promise David are also in contention for a place in the first eleven.

Time and Where to Watch

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The match will kick off at 10pm (Kenyan Time) at Old Trafford and will be live on SuperSport TV.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Santos; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko

Brighton & Hove Albion: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas

Prediction: Man United 1-2 Brighton

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