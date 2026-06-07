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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Fires Warning With Fastest-Ever 100m Season-Opener in Stockholm

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 19:32 - 07 June 2026
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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden won 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League. Image: Wanda Diamond League
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden quickly ended any doubts about her 2026 season after storming to a sub-11 seconds victory in the 100m at the Stockholm Diamond League.
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Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made a triumphant start to her 100m season when she stormed to victory at the Stockholm Diamond League on Sunday.

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Jefferson-Wooden, who had lost the 200m to Julien Alfred in Rome on Thursday, had no equals in the 100m race in the Swedish capital when she stormed to victory in a time of 10.84 seconds.

It was her first 100m race this season but the American did not display any rustiness as she stormed to victory after commanding the race from the start to finish to romp home ahead of Great Britain’s Amy Hunt, who clocked a personal best 10.97 seconds.

Patrizia van der Weken from Luxembourg, clocked 11.05 seconds to complete the podium, while former world champion Dina Asher-Smith could only manage sixth place in a time of 11.24 seconds.

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Jefferson-Wooden Eyes Dominant Season

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden storms to victory at the Stockholm Diamond League. Image: Wanda Diamond League

It sets the tone for a dominant season from Jefferson-Wooden, who was too hot to handle last year as she went on to win both the 100m and 200m gold medals at the World Championships, before adding the 4x100m relay title as well.

”I'm really happy with a sub-11 and with how I'm feeling so soon after the Rome Diamond League the other day - it's great to run fast so soon after running well there so I'm very pleased indeed,” she said after the race.

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“This was my first 100m in nine months and is my fastest ever 100m season-opener so it's very exciting for me. This year is all about having fun, being a good competitor and enjoying the perks of what I achieved last year. I'd like to run a PB this summer but I'm not focusing on it - the sky is the limit, though,” added Jefferson-Wooden, who has a personal best of 10.61 seconds in the 100m.

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