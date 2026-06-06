Melissa Jefferson-Wooden on Why Losing to Julien Alfred in Rome Was Good for Her

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden has opened up about her defeat in Rome which she says was a much-needed wake-up call that will help her going forward.

World 100m and 200m champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden feels it was a great thing that she started her Diamond League season with defeat as it gave her a good indication of how fast she can run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jefferson-Wooden clocked 22.17 seconds in 200m at the Rome Diamond League on Thursday, finishing second behind Julien Alfred, who won the race in a time of 21.93 seconds.

It was revenge of some sort for Alfred who had lost both 100m and 200m titles to the American at the World Championship last year but Jefferson-Wooden is looking at the brighter side of things.

The 25-year-old says running the 200m indicated that she is ready for a fast time which she is looking forward to clocking in Stockholm on Sunday when she will be the star attraction in the 100m on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jefferson-Wooden Looking for Fast Race

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. Image: Imago

“The 200m indicated that I am ready to run something really fast,” Jefferson-Wooden said in Stockholm on Saturday.

“I don’t have a set number out there but the main thing for me has always been to execute and that is what I am going to go out there to do tomorrow [Sunday].

“Once I execute, I know whatever time that may come out there or should come out there will, and I am pretty sure I would be happy with it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It will be the first 100m race of the season for Jefferson-Wooden, who has a personal best of 10.61 seconds over the distance which is ranked first among those actively running.